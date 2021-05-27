Cancel
Sean Finney Kugler Memorial Scholarship plant sale to be held Saturday

By Kelly M. Freihofer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO — Phil Kugler will once again offer floral and vegetable plants for sale in Mexico. On Saturday, May 29, flower plants, hanging baskets, and vegetable plants will be sold at TOPS Friendly Markets, in Mexico beginning at 9 a.m. One-hundred percent of all donations received go into the Sean Finney Kugler Memorial Fund which in turn awards a $500 scholarship to a Mexico Academy and Central High School graduating senior via Dollars for Scholars.

