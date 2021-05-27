Sean Finney Kugler Memorial Scholarship plant sale to be held Saturday

The annual Plant Faire is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Heritage Park Gardens in Gardnerville. Volunteers have been nurturing seedlings and digging up plants from their own yards for the last month to offer up at the event. There will also be hand-crafted Garden Goodies, iris bulbs and used decorative pots available with donation. And we have one last growing bed left to rent to anyone who wants their own little garden plot out there for the season. At 11 a.m., kids' activities begin with storytelling and making newspaper pots to plant with marigold seeds. Heritage Park Gardens is a 501c3 project of Main Street Gardnerville in cooperation with the Town of Gardnerville. Contact: Donna at donna54werner@gmail.com.