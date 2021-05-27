Cancel
Oswego, NY

Lanigan appointed Oswego High School principal effective July 1

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO - The Oswego City School District (OCSD) Board of Education has appointed longtime area administrator and OCSD alumnus Ryan Lanigan as its new Oswego High School principal. The Board of Education confirmed Lanigan’s appointment at a Wednesday morning meeting (May 19), and Lanigan is set to take over effective...

