Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Jennifer Weiner understands women. Her new novel, ‘That Summer,’ shows us why.

By Maureen Corrigan
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Weiner’s latest novel, “That Summer,” is a #MeToo story; but, in a broader sense, every one of the 15 novels Weiner has written could be described as “me, too” stories. Her heroines are almost always smart, self-deprecating underdogs who haven’t been “seen” by the world. Some feel alienated from the normative roles of wife and mother. (“Me, too,” think many of Weiner’s readers.) Others feel bad about being “plus size” in a world where a woman, still, can never be too thin. (“Me, too.”) Still others feel cosmically lonely, or invisible, or ashamed that they have to reach for a pill or another glass of wine to get through the day. (“Me, too,” “Me, too,” Me, too.”)

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Weiner
Person
Maureen Corrigan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Boston#Cambridge#Georgetown University#Working Women#Smart Women#Empowering Women#Npr#Love#Female Friendship#Humor#Heroine#Engrossing Popular Novels#Loneliness#Men#Literature#Mother#Sexual Assault#Attitudes#Poe#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Philadelphia, PAHamptons.com

VIRTUAL: JENNIFER WEINER, "THAT SUMMER" IN CONVERSATION WITH MARY LAURA PHILPOTT

Daisy Shoemaker can’t sleep. With a thriving cooking business, full schedule of volunteer work, and a beautiful home in the Philadelphia suburbs, she should be content. But her teenage daughter can be a handful, her husband can be distant, her work can feel trivial, and she has lots of acquaintances, but no real friends. Still, Daisy knows she’s got it good. So why is she up all night?
Books & Literatureflyleafbooks.com

That Summer: A Novel (Hardcover)

“Weiner, the undisputed boss of the beach read, is back with another stunner.” —The New York Times. “That Summer Is Your *IDEAL* Beach Read.” —Cosmopolitan. Named a Most Anticipated Book of Spring 2021 by Marie Claire, Bustle, Good Morning America, CNN, PopSugar, Good Housekeeping, Frolic, Country Living, and Working Mother.
Books & LiteratureTelegraph

Hilary Mantel on staging her novels: ‘Gender-flipping could diminish the women’s stories’

The Covid pandemic, says Hilary Mantel, has brought the past rushing towards us. “In my lifetime, we’ve lived safely and with increasing prosperity, and a microscopic virus comes along and tears that apart.” Covid, she says, “brings you closer to the world of the Tudors, where sustaining your life is effortful – you fall ill and nobody knows how to help you or cure you. And for a little while, that’s what we were living through.”
Books & Literaturetherumpus.net

Not the Only One: A Conversation with Zakiya Dalila Harris

Early last year, the announcement about Zakiya Dalila Harris’s debut novel, The Other Black Girl, was displayed all over my Twitter feed. The article that accompanied the notice from Publishers Weekly, titled “Former Knopf Assistant Sells Publishing Novel in Seven Figure Deal,” piqued my interest for many reasons—mainly because a book about publishing with a young Black editorial assistant at its core was immediately on everybody’s radar, and also because the author in the picture looked like me—a young Black woman. At the time, the waves of publishing were still rocky after the publication of American Dirt and there seemed to be a general and legitimate mistrust about how publishers were amplifying and compensating works by writers of color. As much as I cringe at the use of the word “timely” to describe books that should be considered timeless, Harris’s novel couldn’t have been more prompt in the wake of the current literary atmosphere.
Los Angeles, CAspectrumnews1.com

Lisa See explains how women and her family inspire her novels

Besides being the most populous state in the nation, California is also the most culturally diverse state. In Los Angeles alone, there are people from more than 140 countries, speaking 224 different languages making it the cultural hub of the Pacific Rim. What You Need To Know. In Los Angeles...
Books & Literaturebleedingcool.com

Keanu Reeves to Speak to US Book Show About His Graphic Novel, BRZRKR

Publisher's Weekly is organising their inaugural virtual conference, The US Book Show for librarians and booksellers. Running over three days next week, the $35 ticket will include featured speakers, including Oprah Winfrey, Elizabeth Warren, and a certain Keanu Reeves. Who has a certain graphic novel to talk about, BRZRKR from Boom Studios. And he will be joined by co-writer Matt Kindt, and artist Ron Garney. His launch issue set records in comic book stores not matched since the initial work by the Image Comics founders at Marvel and Image in the early nineties. And now the first collection is set to do the same in bookstores next year. Maybe. Here's where the promotional blitz will begin.
TV Seriessouthernminn.com

‘Why Women Kill’ and ‘Dr. Death’ Are Your Killer Summer Binges

Looking for thrills and chills this summer? Why Women Kill and Dr. Death are serving up plenty of excitement. Learn more about the upcoming episodes from the creatives, below. How far will mousy housewife Alma (Allison Tolman) go to gain entry into a prestigious garden club? Creator Marc Cherry says the overlooked woman will “wreak vengeance” against cliquey society types, like the club’s entitled president Rita (Lana Parrilla), on the second season of the darkly comic anthology.
Portsmouth, NHSeacoast Online

Gossip: Of clowns, romance novels and summer camp

Author Jeff Deck of "The Shadow Over Portsmouth'' series also pens romance novels, but under the non de plume Augusta St. Clair. "Augusta St. Clair came into being last year with her debut novel 'Christmas at the Old Bookshop' (set in New Hampshire and partially inspired by RiverRun). I realized that if I wanted to write something very different than my previous work, romance instead of urban fantasy and horror, I would need a separate pen name to avoid confusing my readers."
New York City, NYshondaland.com

Casey McQuiston Is the Next Queen of Queer Romance

If our favorite rom-coms have taught us anything, it’s that something extraordinary can happen even in the most ordinary of places. Enter best-selling author Casey McQuiston. McQuiston wrote perhaps one of the most popular queer love stories of the past decade with Red, White & Royal Blue, which followed the first son of the United States and the Prince of Wales as they embarked on an unexpected romance. With endorsements from everyone from Reese Witherspoon to the Today show, and an eventual appearance on The New York Times best-seller list, viral doesn’t even begin to describe how quickly the book caught fire.
Books & LiteratureAZFamily

Olivia's Book Club: Sally Hepworth, 'The Good Sister'

(3TV/CBS 5) -- When Sally Hepworth’s “The Good Sister” was released in April, it became an instant New York Times bestseller. Available now in paperback, this suspenseful thriller about twin sisters Fern and Rose is summer escape at its finest (be warned, you may chew your nails.) Sally spoke with Olivia about crafting the dual narratives, how organically the character of Fern came to the story, the part of her writing process that is like “a dagger to the heart” for other writers, and self-expression through fashion. “The Good Sister” is published by St. Martin’s Press.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Hacks understands how ageism creeps up on women

"Hacks knows all of us start out as some version of (Hannah Einbinder's upstart comic) Ava but start to identify with (Jean Smart's veteran comedian) Deborah when ageism slaps us in the face, which is around the same time that your hard-earned longevity in the workforce shows up on your resume not as an asset but a liability," says Melanie McFarland. "Younger women like Ava pulling up on your bumper can feel like a threat, especially when you start competing for the same jobs and more often than not, they win. Despite all of this, Deborah isn't a vindictive boss by any definition. Hacks presents Deborah as a type of mentor offering her example of unrelenting drive, humility and an aggressive defense as the secrets to successful and survival – if Ava can recognize it. Following her desert storm she tasks Ava with organizing mountains of documentation high as the Sierra Nevadas, a treasure trove of Deborah's jokes and accomplishments captured on video and paper."
Politicsdogonews.com

US Mint's New Quarter Series Will Feature Prominent American Women

The quarter dollar is both the most commonly-used coin in the American currency and the most unique. Since 1999, the coin's reverse, or "tails," side has showcased all 50 US states, as well as the breathtaking beauty of the country's national parks. Now, the US Mint plans to use the silver canvas to celebrate female leaders who have played a crucial part in shaping the nation's history.
Books & LiteraturePublishers Weekly

New Novels Scored Overseas in April

Valérie Perrin’s third novel, Three, took the top spot on the French fiction bestseller list at the end of April. The 665-page book follows three friends and starts in the 1980s. Perrin has been translated into 30 languages, and in the U.S. she is published by Europa. In the #2 spot was The Hunt, the new thriller by Bernard Minier, who is published in English by St. Martin’s Minotaur imprint.