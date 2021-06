Area residents came out to help their neighbors May 22 as a group of volunteers spent much of the day building the new Community Gardens in Oneida. Constructed on the site of the devastating Oneida Creek flood of June 28, 2013, which led to many of the homes in the “Flats” area of the city being torn down in its aftermath, the Community Gardens project was sponsored by Oneida City Parks and Recreation department. With FEMA approval, the city built the gardens on Sconondoa Street between Deveraux and East Walnut Streets.