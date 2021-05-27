Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eatonville, FL

Man, teen injured in shooting outside Eatonville hotel, police say

By Grace Toohey, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wkXk9_0aD8ae3h00
Man, teen injured in shooting outside Eatonville hotel, police say

Two people, including a 17-year-old, were shot and injured outside an Eatonville hotel early Thursday, according to the city’s police department.

A 30-year-old man and the teen, who were not identified, were shot at the Hometown Suites on East Kennedy Boulevard — just a block from the city’s police department — a little before 5 a.m., Eatonville Detective Brodrick Lampkin said in a statement Thursday.

Lampkin said witnesses reported a man pulling into the back of the hotel about 4:40 a.m. in a gray or silver Kia, Hyundai or Infinity-type vehicle, and began shooting at the two people standing outside. Then the man got back into his vehicle and sped off westbound on Clark Street, Lampkin said.

The man and teen are in critical condition at a local hospital, Lampkin said, and the investigation remains ongoing.

He asked at anyone with information on the shooting to call Crime Line anonymously at 407-423-8477 or the Eatonville Police Department directly at 407-623-1300.

This is a developing story, check here for updates.

gtoohey@orlandosentinel.com

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
823
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Eatonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Eatonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Police#Teen#Eatonville Detective#Crime Line#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Kia#Eatonville Hotel#Man#East Kennedy Boulevard#Clark Street#Suites#Silver#Critical Condition#Visit Orlandosentinel Com#Outside Eatonville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hyundai
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

3 Florida teens arrested in armed robbery of taxi driver

Three Florida teens are facing felony charges after they were accused of robbing a taxi driver at gunpoint. Deputies arrested the teens in Spring Hill, according to the Hernando County Sheriff Office. Deputies responded to the report of an armed robbery of a taxi driver at about 10:18 p.m. Friday. Two boys and a girl hired the driver. The teens got into the cab when the driver pulled up but ...
Orlando, FLfox35orlando.com

Orlando Police investigating apparent fatal hit-and-run

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department said that they are investigating an apparent fatal hit-and-run crash. They said that just after 5 a.m., police and firefighters responded to the 900 block of South Orange Avenue. An adult male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Orange Avenue was closed...
Florida Statetelegram.com

Driver in fatal Florida crash settles suit against Holy Cross

The driver of a truck involved in a crash in Florida last January that killed a member of Holy Cross’s crew team has settled his lawsuit with the college, his attorney said Monday. Court records show Holy Cross and fellow defendant in the case, former women’s rowing team coach Patrick...
Eatonville, FLclick orlando

Eatonville police seeking suspect in stabbing death

The Eatonville Police Department is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that could lead to an arrest of a suspect following a stabbing death on May 8. Police are looking for 55-year-old Barbara Kay Hartfield, who is wanted for premeditated first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following the stabbing death of Felisha C. Johnson.
Florida Statefox13news.com

Cars fall off same Florida highway ramp for 2nd time in 2 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver in South Florida drove her car off a highway entrance ramp -- in the exact same spot where another driver's SUV fell off the road the previous day. WSVN reports the accidents both happened on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fort Lauderdale near...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Florida StatePosted by
Newsweek

Florida Teenager Diani Gomez Found Dead After Going Missing During Run

A 16-year-old girl who had not been seen since going on an early-morning run on Saturday morning has been found dead in Miami. Dayana "Diani" Carolina Gomez's body was found Sunday near a Miami marina and was identified by a family member that evening, Miami police said. The police have not disclosed the nature of injuries found on her body and initially said only that they suspected foul play. By early afternoon on Monday, however, the police had determined that she was killed in a hit-and-run. They said the vehicle involved was a gray or silver car.
Volusia County, FLfox35orlando.com

Wild chase through Volusia County

We are learning more about a wild, high-speed pursuit out of Volusia County. Deputies say a driver was weaving through traffic, going the wrong way, and hitting cars. Deputies nabbed two suspects in Orange County.
Florida Statewmleader.com

An osprey ‘desperately’ tried to board a boat. Here’s what a Florida cop did about it

‘She Was My Mountain’: Florida Mom Killed In Botched Mothers’ Day Carjacking. A Florida mom was gunned down in her driveway in a botched carjacking a day before Mother’s Day. Roxana Sanchez, 36, was fatally shot last weekend after returning home from an evening of dinner and shopping, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Carjackers allegedly confronted Sanchez and a friend in her driveway after midnight on May 8. The two men had allegedly trailed Sanchez home. “They were just talking and a car comes up behind them,” Homicide Sergeant Joe Covelli told local media at a press conference on Tuesday. “Two Black males get out, approach the victims on both sides of the car, bang on the car, telling them to get out.” Sanchez was shot and killed while attempting to flee, authorities said. “The driver — in fear — put the car into reverse, striking the suspect’s car,” Covelli explained. “The passenger suspect started shooting and that’s the side that Roxana was sitting on.” Sanchez was later pronounced dead at the hospital. No arrests have been made in the shooting. Detectives are now begging for the public’s assistance in identifying the Florida mother’s killers. “Our homicide detectives are working around the clock to solve this murder,” Sheriff John Mina said. “We are standing with Roxana’s family today to make a plea to our community: if anyone saw anything or knows anything in this case no matter how insignificant the information may seem.” Authorities also released surveillance footage of the purported suspects traveling in the white or silver sedan. The car has a sunroof, officials said. VIDEO: Suspect Vehicle. On May 8, Roxana Sanchez was arriving home after a night of shopping and a late dinner with a friend, and she was shot to death during an attempted carjacking. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a light-colored (white or silver) sedan. Call @CrimelineFL pic.twitter.com/PXN2pDi1y7— Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 11, 2021 County authorities described Sanchez’s murder as an act of “senseless violence.” “Roxana was a daughter, a sister, a mother, a wife, and she has been described as the glue that held her entire family together,” said Mina. “Her husband Douglas Mejia and her two boys Edward and Antonio now have to face the unimaginable of going on without her.” “She was my mountain in this relationship,” Douglas Mejia, Sanchez’s husband said. “She was gone way too soon. Especially on a glorious day. On Sunday, Mother’s Day, that we had plans. Me and the boys.” The grieving husband teared up as he spoke to reporters this week. “And we woke up… ‘what are we going to do?’ Meja said. “That’s the question one of my sons asked me, the oldest. And I told him… ‘let’s celebrate her, her memory.'” Douglas Meja Photo: Orange County Sheriff’s Office Sanchez’s family also described her as a “caring” mother with an “infectious smile” “She loved everyone,” her sister, Yahaira Viado, said. “She lived for her husband and the two kids. That’s all she would talk about. All her friends, and family, and co-workers can tell you that. She will help anyone without asking anything in return. That’s the kind of person that she was.” Viado said her sister had recently celebrated her 36th birthday. “She was my better half, my other half,” Viado added. “To the person that did this to her, know that you took her from us way too soon. She wasn’t doing anything to you. Just know that you left two young boys without a mom right before Mother’s Day.” Viado, also worded a stern statement to her sibling’s suspected killers while choking back tears. “We want justice for our sister,” Viado said. “We just want to know why, why you have to do that to her? Just keep us in the back of your head when you’re about to go to sleep — if you can’t sleep — because I can’t think of a person that can do this and go to sleep at night.” The suspects remained at large as of Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with Oxygen.com.
Orange County, FLfox35orlando.com

Orange County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man, 88

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 88-year-old man. Roberto Baltazar Loya was last seen on Somerset Park Dr., located near State Road 417 and Lake Nona Blvd., around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday morning. He was wearing a blue sweater, jeans, a white baseball cap, glasses, and was carrying a gym bag.