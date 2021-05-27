Musical Interlude (“On the Path of Decent Groove”): Outback

This visual from the FLYPSYYDE album captures what it was like to be under the influence of perk 30’s while the events of life unfolded. Beyond the numbness and feeling abssent in every day life, it gives a look at how staff at psych wards interacted with me, how friends treated me, and what type of person i realized i had become. The time of my life that taught me the most was when i was at rock bottom,, i give you rock bottom. They say the best things in life are free, i say , the next best things, are Dirt Cheap baby.