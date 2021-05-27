Musical Interlude (“On the Path of Decent Groove”): Outback
We are presenting our musical interlude feature today in the hope that it might provide those of you who are driving over the long holiday weekend some new listening ideas. One summer in the 1990s, I spent the better part of a month in New Mexico. My Santa Fe friends had picked up the “Baka” CD by the Australian group Outback. It became our road music. Even though they had plenty of other disks, we wound up playing it virtually non-stop on our treks.www.nakedcapitalism.com