Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Musical Interlude (“On the Path of Decent Groove”): Outback

By Yves Smith
naked capitalism
 7 days ago

We are presenting our musical interlude feature today in the hope that it might provide those of you who are driving over the long holiday weekend some new listening ideas. One summer in the 1990s, I spent the better part of a month in New Mexico. My Santa Fe friends had picked up the “Baka” CD by the Australian group Outback. It became our road music. Even though they had plenty of other disks, we wound up playing it virtually non-stop on our treks.

www.nakedcapitalism.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Oldfield
Person
Marvin Gaye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interlude#Groove#Exercise#Long Weekend#Nyc#Santa Fe#Australian#Dance#Sound#Love#Moments#Path#Feature#Boxes#Driving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Music
Related
Musichiphop-n-more.com

New Music: DMX – ‘Hood Blues’ (Feat. Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine)

We are all eagerly waiting for DMX’s long awaited album EXODUS 1:7 which he had completed just before his unfortunate passing last month. Today, the team at Ruff Ryders/Def Jam has unveiled a new single off it, ‘Hood Blues’ where he collaborates with the mighty Griselda. Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine rap the first three verses before X comes on with his typical growl flow.
Rock MusicPunknews.org

Hunter Martinez (Decent Criminal, Dwarves) Talks Human Issue, His New Death Rock Band

Hunter Martinez, drummer for Decent Criminal and frequent Dwarves collaborator, has started a new project. The project is called Human Issue and it features Hunter and a revolving cast of compatriots. Influenced by 80s hardcore and deathrock, resulting in a sound that is dark and savage. Martinez created the tracks up by doing rough drum demos, and then building the song up with his long list of collaborators- and what a list!
Musiclongisland.com

Live Music with In the Groove at Salt Shack

The Salt Shack is ready to be a favorite destination with live music, specials on a variety of drinks, and original dishes. Catch a performance by In the Groove on this date.
Musicjazziz.com

L.A. Source Codes (Will Lyle Music)

Based in Los Angeles, Will Lyle (born 1994) is an upright and electric bassist, bandleader, composer, arranger, producer, and educator. With a degree from Berklee College of Music and a Presidential scholarship to study with bassist Ron Carter at the Manhattan School of Music, he’s toured Japan with Billy Kilson’s quartet, Jakarta, Indonesia with Ron King Big Band and is a member of hard bop pianist Jon Mayer’s trio.
Theater & Dancechipublib.org

Boogie Wonderland: Music Kids (and Parents) Can Dance to!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home? Do you want to find a new way to exercise and use your energy? Dancing is both of those! It keeps you healthy, it makes your mood happy and it’s an awesome way to appreciate music! Here’s a round-up of CDs with upbeat music everyone in the family can dance to together.
Musickpopstarz.com

AB6IX, UNIVERSE Music Drops 'GEMINI' Teaser (Journey Ver.)

Ahead of their new song, AB6IX and UNIVERSE Music dropped the first music video teaser, the "Journey Ver," for "GEMINI." NCSoft and Klap, developers of the latest K-pop fan interaction platform UNIVERSE, dropped the "'GEMINI' Official Music Video TEASER (Journey Ver.)" across their social networking sites. It is the first of MV teasers, to be followed by a "Starlight Ver," according to their previously released a schedule of activities for the latest UNIVERSE Music song.
Musicdisneyfoodblog.com

This Disney Musical Collaboration Has Us SOBBING (Happy Tears)

Hong Kong Disneyland just released a new musical collaboration and we’re OBSESSED. Hong Kong’s True Colors Symphony joined forces with Hong Kong Disney to transform one of our favorite Disney songs into something EPIC!. True Colors Symphony’s main goal for their company is to highlight diversity through music, whether it...
Musichotradiomaine.com

(Local Music) Sydney ft. Shane Reis – Thorns

2021 Hot Beach Trip artist Sydney dropped her newest song and video last Friday and it’s fire.. literally! While most listeners know of Sydney for being an accomplished singer, she also backs up her talented vocals with well choreographed and thought out dances that match the rhythm of the music perfectly! The song features Shane Reis who are listeners know and love from opening at previous Hot Radio shows and from being spun our station. You can catch Sydney along with Erica Banks, Bia, Brit Martin and DJ Jon on June 3rd at Bernie’s Beach Bar in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire! Click here for tickets!
Musicthisis50.com

Bynoe – Ashes to Ashes ft. Spyda Cashmere (Official Music Video)

While fans are gearing up for the release of his new album, “Blood of Gold.”. Riot Squad’s own, Bynoe pays homage to the late-great, Stack Bundles song “Ashes to Ashes,” which features up and coming Far Rockaway artist, Spyda Cashmere. The Boger produced track will appear on Bynoe’s new album,...
Rock Musicleoweekly.com

The 1991(ish) Music Issue: The Birth Of Endpoint

One cold January night, we huddled around television sets at The Zodiac bar on Market Street, watching in disbelief as bombs began to streak the early morning skies in the gulf coast. What had begun as a night of friends playing music together, quickly turned into a night of discussion and tears. With those blurry moments, we knew we’d seen people die. That moment left an impression, and as Operation Desert Storm marched on, we began to see T-shirts and trading cards sold at stores celebrating the military effort, our conversations and cultural contexts began shifting.
Musicleoweekly.com

The 1991(ish) Music Issue: What It Was…

It was a feeling but also an observational ritual that was divorced of feeling— the feelings came in little waves crashing against a giant beach or huge waves crashing against a minuscule diorama of a beach. Playground sand. There was a game there, or something like a game, and the...
Musicthisis50.com

Trey 30 – Dirt Cheap (Music Video)

This visual from the FLYPSYYDE album captures what it was like to be under the influence of perk 30’s while the events of life unfolded. Beyond the numbness and feeling abssent in every day life, it gives a look at how staff at psych wards interacted with me, how friends treated me, and what type of person i realized i had become. The time of my life that taught me the most was when i was at rock bottom,, i give you rock bottom. They say the best things in life are free, i say , the next best things, are Dirt Cheap baby.
MusicGuitar Player

80 Ways to Play a C Chord – Jimi Hendrix Style

"What would Jimi do?" It's a question I've asked myself countless times over the last four decades, particularly when faced with creating groovy rhythm guitar parts from basic chord charts. Hendrix didn’t really use a lot of different types of chords, but the vocabulary he created with the ones he...
Musickrcu.org

Fat Joe: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Latino hip-hop legend Fat Joe muscled his...
Musickcrw.com

Mykki Blanco: ‘Love Me’ (feat. Jamila Woods and Jay Cue)

Mykki Blanco can’t wait to share their first new album in five years, “Broken Hearts & Beauty Sleep,” coming out later this month. Here’s a taste of what you’ll hear as “Love Me” features the incomparable Jamila Woods and Mykki’s real-life brother Jay Cue.
MoviesNew Pittsburgh Courier

‘I Am A Man’: The musical magic of history and tragedy

In 2018, C. Von Parchman and Marty Arnold of 6x Entertainment were searching for something to sink their passion into. Instead of finding an interesting project, a project found them. Noted film producer Floyd Easley asked 6x Entertainment artist Tia P. to pen lyrics for a movie he was producing...
Musicava360.com

Music for Reading - Emotional, Beautiful Neoclassical Music (Oli Jogvansson)

Https://open.spotify.com/artist/4d5tKcDANGNMFQn4Tgl3eE. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCylI5hSYuOG-gFC7prZ3AuQ. https://music.apple.com/us/album/voyage/id1441826090. https://www.amazon.com/Voyage-Various-artists/dp/B07KDGQTB3. These tracks are available for sync licensing in web video productions, corporate videos, films, ads and music compilations. For further information and licensing please contact [email protected]. Music for Reading. Emotional, Beautiful Neoclassical Music. Tracklist:. 0:00:00 Laura's Theme. Composer: Oli Jogvansson. Orchestra: Bulgarian National Radio Symphony...
Musicnews-shield.com

Return of Music in the Park has touch of the Caribbean

The group was inspired by the beaches of the Caribbean Sea, Pirates, Guitars and Beachfront Bars and is the brainchild of singer songwriter James Edward Johnson. The self-proclaimed “Island Addict” set out to write a three-song tribute to the islands’ way of life. It quickly grew to 12 and a full-on album project was born.
Theater & Danceava360.com

LODATO - Neon Lights (Official Music Video)

LODATO - Neon Lights is OUT NOW! Download/Stream here: http://spinninrecords.release.link/neon-lights!YT. Make sure to subscribe to Spinnin' Records: https://spinnin.lnk.to/subscribe. ..and turn on notifications to stay updated with all new uploads!????. Join our official Discord server: https://spinnin.lnk.to/discord. Join our Spinnin' Records Top 100 Playlist ► https://spinninrecords.lnk.to/top100!YT. Directed by Evan Larsen:. https://www.instagram.com/evanlarsenn/. Follow...