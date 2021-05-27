Track and Field: Patriot boys win True Team title

The Pequot Lakes Patriots boys track and field team won the Section 8AA True Team title based on virtual point system from meets run on Tuesday, May 18. “This is the first time our boys have won the section True Team championship since 2002,” said Pequot Lakes boys’ coach Dave Guenther. “So this is pretty exciting for these guys. We won the meet (May 18) at Detroit Lakes. So those results, plus results of section teams in other meets, were compiled and the Pequot Lakes boys came out with the best performances and top score.”