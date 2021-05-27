Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pequot Lakes, MN

Track and Field: Patriot boys win True Team title

By Peter D. Mohs
Pine And Lakes News
 6 days ago

The Pequot Lakes Patriots boys track and field team won the Section 8AA True Team title based on virtual point system from meets run on Tuesday, May 18. “This is the first time our boys have won the section True Team championship since 2002,” said Pequot Lakes boys’ coach Dave Guenther. “So this is pretty exciting for these guys. We won the meet (May 18) at Detroit Lakes. So those results, plus results of section teams in other meets, were compiled and the Pequot Lakes boys came out with the best performances and top score.”

www.pineandlakes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perham, MN
City
East Grand Forks, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Frazee, MN
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
Pequot Lakes, MN
Sports
City
Barnesville, MN
City
Nevis, MN
City
Willmar, MN
City
Annandale, MN
City
Cloquet, MN
City
Pequot Lakes, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Patriots#River Falls#Shot Put#Home Field#United Clay Becker#Eli Hall#Long Prairie#Pequot Lakes 113#Perham 55#Detroit Lakes 44#Kriesel#Clausen 4 44 74#Lakes Lrb Davis#Ganley 44 2#Hidde 105 5#Detroit Lakes 121#True Team Title#Boys Team Scores#Pequot Lakes Boys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
DL-Online

Detroit Lakes wraps up Mid-State baseball championship

With a pair of blowout victories at Pequot Lakes, the Detroit Lakes baseball team (13-2) extended its winning streak to 11 games and finished 10-0 in the Mid-State to win the first conference title since 2015-16 Thursday, May 13. The Lakers defeated the Patriots 8-2 and 12-4. Blaine Henderson threw...
Pine And Lakes News

Girls Golf: Pequot Lakes 3rd at Minnewaska

Genevieve Birkeland carded an 87 to lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a third-place finish at the Minnewaska Invite at Minnewaska Golf Club Friday, May 7. Morgan Krieger was right behind Birkeland in the top 10 with a 91. Annie Neva and Ruby Seidl each fired 99s for the Patriots.
Pine And Lakes News

Boys Golf: Patriots 9th in Bemidji

--- Team scores: 1-Alexandria 297, 2-Brainerd 317, 3-Sartell 320, 4-Detroit Lakes 324, 5-Bemidji 330, 6-Roseau 331, 7-Fergus Falls 332, 8-Willmar 337, 9-Pequot Lakes 338, 10-Staples-Motley 338, 11-St. Cloud Tech 349, 12-Sauk Rapids 358, 13-Rocori 358, 14-Thief River Falls 366, 15-Crookston 369, 16-East Grand Forks 373. Individual medalist: Beck Erholtz (SM)...
Brainerd Dispatch

Area Girls Golf: Krieger, Pequot Lakes 2nd

DETROIT LAKES — Morgan Krieger carded an 83 to be second overall and lead the Pequot Lakes Patriots to a second-place finish in the Detroit Lakes Invite at Detroit Country Club Tuesday, May 11. Adriana Dickey and Ava Schneider each shot a pair of 90s for third-place Staples-Motley. Rudy Seidl...
DL-Online

Detroit Lakes girls take a dozen events in victory at Pequot Lakes track

The Detroit Lakes girls track and team nearly doubled up host Pequot Lakes in points scored taking first place at a triangular with Staples-Motley Thursday, May 6. The Lakers had the top finishers in 12 of 18 events to score 96 points. Pequot Lakes was second with 49; the Cardinals were third with 38.
Brainerd Dispatch

Area Track and Field: Pequot 1st for boys, 2nd for girls

PEQUOT LAKES — Remmington Converse, Emmet Anderson, Charles Schiessl, Garett Griffin and Calia Chaney all won multiple events In the Pequot Lakes Triangular Thursday, May 6. Chaney finished first in the 800 and 1600 meter run for Pequot Lakes. Kyaana Burton won the 3200 run for Staples-Motley and the Cardinals took first for the 4x800 relay.
DL-Online

Pequot Lakes sweeps at Detroit Lakes

Pequot Lakes defeated Detroit Lakes 6-2 and 16-1 in a Mid-State Conference softball doubleheader sweep Thursday, May 6, at Snappy Park. The Patriots held a slim 2-1 edge after four innings in the opener and broke open the close game with a four-run, fourth inning. Maddy Bellanger got DL on...
Pine And Lakes News

Girls golf: Patriots first in pre-section

Ruby Seidl’s third-place 90 propelled the Pequot Lakes Patriots to the team title Monday, May 3, at the Pre-Section 6-2A event at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club. Pequot fired a 371 thanks to Morgan Krieger’s sixth-place 93 and 94s from Annie Neva and Genevieve Birkeland which tied them for seventh. The...
Brainerd Dispatch

Area Softball: Pequot takes down Park Rapids twice

PEQUOT LAKES — Morgan Eckes pitched a Game One victory and that jacked a three-run, first-inning homer in Game Two to help the Pequot Lakes Patriots to an 8-4, 17-3 Mid-State Conference sweep of Park Rapids Monday, May 3. In Game One, Eckes struck out five and allowed four runs,...
Pine And Lakes News

Pequot Lakes student Megan Buffington takes third at state speech meet

The Pequot Lakes High School speech season drew to a close Saturday, April 24, with senior Megan Buffington finishing third in the state meet in extemporaneous speaking. The meet was done virtually. In the final round, Buffington had to answer the question, “Is the worst still to come with the latest COVID-19 surge?”
Brainerd Dispatch

Area Baseball:

PARK RAPIDS — Pequot Lakes’ Sam Rysavvy was 5-5 with three double, four runs and five RBIs as the Patriots battled for a 13-11 win in Game One of a Mid-State Conference doubleheader over the Park Rapids Panthers Monday, May 3. In Game Two, Clay Erickson was 1-2 with two...
Pequot Lakes, MNPine And Lakes News

Looking Back: May 6, 2021

The Oasis Center in Pequot Lakes celebrates its grand opening. Katie Brine and Laurie Antolak finish first and second respectively in the 1,600-meter race at the Pequot Lakes Invitational. 30 years ago, May 9, 1991. Mission Fire Chief Dave Nieman receives the 1991 Minnesota Firefighter Community Service Award. 20 years...