Defeats By Tiny Investors Send A Wake-Up Call To Big Business

By Scott Deveau
fa-mag.com
 24 days ago

Corporations around the globe have been put on notice after two massive companies, oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp. and French yogurt maker Danone SA, saw their leadership upended by tiny investors this year. Recently-formed Engine No. 1 pulled off an upset Wednesday in its first campaign ever by winning at...

www.fa-mag.com
EconomyPosted by
North Denver News

Engine No. 1’s big win over Exxon shows activist hedge funds joining fight against climate change

One of the most expensive Wall Street shareholder battles on record could signal a big shift in how hedge funds and other investors view sustainability. Exxon Mobil Corp. has been fending off a so-called proxy fight from a hedge fund known as Engine No. 1, which blames the energy giant’s poor performance in recent years on its failure to transition to a “decarbonizing world.” In a May 26, 2021 vote, Exxon shareholders approved at least two of the four board members Engine No. 1 nominated, dealing a major blow to the oil company. The vote is ongoing, and more of the hedge fund’s nominees may also soon be appointed.
IndustryWharton

Why Engine No. 1’s Victory Is a Wake-up Call for ExxonMobil and Others

Wharton’s Witold Henisz talks with Wharton Business Daily on SiriusXM about ExxonMobil’s battle with activist hedge fund investor Engine No. 1. Over the past two weeks, activist hedge fund investor Engine No. 1 scored a victory for the climate change movement by wresting three board seats at ExxonMobil with the support of the “Big Three” institutional investment firms BlackRock, Vanguard, and State Street. But the episode also marks a failure in ExxonMobil’s “corporate diplomacy” because of its inability to convincingly demonstrate that it is committed to mitigating climate risks and protecting its long-term business value, according to Wharton management professor Witold Henisz.
Industrycomplianceweek.com

Activist investor win at ExxonMobil should be wake-up call for companies

It was a quiet 2020 proxy season for investor activists because of the pandemic, but last year still brought with it heightened attention to environmental activist campaigns whose growing scope and influence promise to spill well beyond 2021. Large institutional investors are increasingly voicing their support of these efforts, forcing...
