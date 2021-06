The 2020 UEFA European Championship reaches the Round of 16 and the start of its single elimination bracket on Saturday, June 26 (6/26/2021). Eight matches will be played between Saturday and Tuesday, June 29, and every one of them is a can’t miss affair, from England vs. Germany to France vs. Switzerland. Matches are set for broadcast on ESPN and ABC, and can be streamed live on fuboTV, ESPN+ and other live TV streaming services. Full TV and streaming schedule below.