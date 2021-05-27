Cancel
Michael McDonald, Willie Nelson and David Hidalgo Support Farmworkers with “Dreams of the San Joaquin”

By World Music Central News Department
worldmusiccentral.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree iconic American singers, Michael McDonald (Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan), Willie Nelson and David Hidalgo (Los Lobos) have teamed up to perform the song “Dreams of the San Joaquin.” Proceeds from sales of the track, which is available for purchase via Bandcamp, are being donated to RAICES (Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services), and the United Farm Workers of America. The trio recently premiered a new video for the song, directed by Micah Nelson.

