Michael McDonald, Willie Nelson and David Hidalgo Support Farmworkers with “Dreams of the San Joaquin”

Texas original and national treasure Willie Nelson just turned 88 years young and hasn’t showed many signs of slowing down. Musical movement s come and go, but one thing most folks (well, folks with any degree of good sense) can agree on is the greatness of Mr. Nelson. Actually, scrap that “Mr. Nelson” business – Willie is “Willie.” If Madonna is cool enough to be a mononym, then so is our native son, for he is infinite number of degrees cooler than Madonna, Cher, Beyonce (and any more recent singer or showbiz personality choosing to use just one name.)