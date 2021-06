Immersion is an excellent way to learn a new language; arguably the best way. Admittedly I’m biased. I can’t take much credit for the fact I speak French and English; I learned without it giving it much thought. My parents decided to move abroad and that was the end of it; it was sink or swim. Or rather, speak or forever be silent (which, frankly, to someone like me, is almost worse). And despite my biased preference for total immersion, there’s a science to back it up. Studies have indeed shown that an immersive environment is a far more effective way to become fluent in a new language than a classroom setting.