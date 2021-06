With a heavy heart, I’ve followed closely the stories printed in The North Scott Press about how the community is wrestling with issues of race and privilege. I can’t imagine what it must be like for the community members (adults and kids alike) living through it. From outrage over the junior high’s response to racial bullying and a high school curriculum choice, to a quote from the county’s chief law enforcement official, in bold large print on the front page, chiding the idea that he knew at one point, criminals would be renamed victims with law enforcement as suspects, to a lead editorial partially about the “stupidity” of the movement to defund the police. All in the wake of the Derek Chauvin conviction.