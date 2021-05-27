Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Biden’s Pledge to Rein in Arms Deals Is Already Eroding

By William D. Hartung
Nation
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDITOR’S NOTE: This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To stay on top of important articles like these, sign up to receive the latest updates from TomDispatch. When it comes to trade in the tools of death and destruction, no one tops the United States of America. In April of this...

www.thenation.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Defense Contractors#Commerce Department#Arms Industry#Pledge#Democratic Governments#Trade Policy#President Biden#The White House#Boeing#Israeli#American#The State Department#Congressional#Al Qaeda#Tomdispatch Com#Raytheon Technologies#State Department#Washington Post#Royal Saudi Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Philippines
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Related
Presidential Electionwallstreetwindow.com

Critics Warn Biden’s Antitrust Vacancies Threaten Vows to Rein in Big Tech – Kenny Stancil (06/02/2021)

President Joe Biden’s failure to nominate top regulators at the Federal Trade Commission, the Federal Communications Commission, and the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division has extended the influence of Trump-era officials at key federal agencies—undermining the effort to curb Big Tech’s monopoly powers and prompting progressives to demand that Biden immediately fill these executive branch positions.
Presidential ElectionDefense One

Biden Brings More Class Warfare to Foreign Policy

Despite presenting his agenda as the antithesis of Donald Trump’s, President Joe Biden, like his predecessor, is managing global affairs as an extension of domestic politics and economic policy. The goal of what the Biden administration calls “foreign policy for the middle class” is to promote the interests of America’s middle-class and working people. Supporters defend this approach as a reorientation away from a post–World War II foreign policy that, in their view, privileged the rich by pushing trade agreements that allowed competition from imports and enforcing a multinational order that allowed global business to flourish at workers’ expense. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s mea culpa earlier this year for his own previous support of open trade described the Biden administration’s approach in these terms: “We will fight for every American job and for the rights, protections, and interests of all American workers … Our trade policies will need to answer very clearly how they will grow the American middle class, create new and better jobs, and benefit all Americans, not only those for whom the economy is already working.”
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden reinforces Trump's foreign policy betrayals

Brett McGurk was outraged. Without consulting his team, let alone U.S. allies, President Donald Trump announced on Oct. 6, 2019, that the United States would not only abandon Syrian Kurdish fighters with whom it had allied in order to defeat the Islamic State but also greenlight a Turkish invasion of northern Syria.
Presidential ElectionAmerican Thinker

Kamala Harris's aides reportedly in 'panic' after Joe Biden made her his migrant czar

Apparently, no one in the Kamala Harris camp was thrilled when Joe Biden fobbed off onto her the job of stemming the surge at the border. In addition to that, there's about five other major things she's handling, but I've asked her, the VP, today — because she's the most qualified person to do it — to lead our efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle and the countries that help — are going to need help in stemming the movement of so many folks, stemming the migration to our southern border.
ElectionsForeign Policy

Biden Is Going Protectionist. Republicans Are Going Off the Deep End.

Last week, I attended a webinar hosted by the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft titled “What Does a Foreign Policy for the Middle Class Look Like?” The idea of a “foreign policy for the middle class,” championed by Joe Biden during the 2020 election, has an appeal so powerful as to be almost insidious. Of course U.S. foreign policy should advance the interests of most Americans, but would the mildly protectionist reforms proposed by Biden accomplish that objective? I was eager to hear an alternative view from Quincy, a collection of scholars and analysts who believe that U.S. foreign policy since at least the end of the Cold War has become overmilitarized, overambitious, and overstretched.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Frightening New Republican Consensus

Former President Donald Trump has been speaking publicly about running to reclaim the White House in 2024, but he’s also reportedly expecting to make a comeback before then. “Trump has been telling a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated by August,” Maggie Haberman, the New York Times’ ace Trump reporter, tweeted Tuesday.
POTUSWashington Post

US Bishops try to rein in the Biden administration, but the Vatican is all smiles

WASHINGTON (RNS) — When John Kerry, the White House’s special envoy on climate change, visited Pope Francis earlier this month, the moment garnered popular attention mostly for an image that emerged from the meeting: a pontiff known for appearing stone-faced in meetings with foreign leaders (not least former President Donald Trump ) grasping Kerry’s outstretched hand, grinning from ear to ear.
Aerospace & DefenseWe Are Change

Biden Pledges to Release COVID-19 Origin Report “Unless There’s Something I’m Unaware Of”

President Biden is just fine releasing the US Intelligence community’s 90-day examination of where COVID-19 originated, unless it contains surprises. Shortly before boarding Air Force One for a Thursday trio to Ohio, Biden was ashed whether he planned to release the intelligence report, to which he replied “Yes,” adding “unless there’s something I’m unaware of.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Sidney Powell Claims Trump 'Can Simply Be Reinstated,' Biden Told to Leave White House

Attorney Sidney Powell, who filed baseless 2020 election challenges on behalf of former President Donald Trump, insisted on Saturday that the Republican politician "can simply be reinstated"—continuing to promote conspiracy theories and misinformation about President Joe Biden's victory. Powell made the remarks during the "For God & Country Patriot Roundup"...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Sanders drops bid to block Biden's Israel arms sale

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is dropping his bid to block a $735 million arms sale to Israel, capping off the long-shot Senate effort, an aide confirmed to The Hill. Sanders will no longer try to force a vote on his resolution after being informed last week that the sale had been approved.