Why Auburn football’s 6 incoming transfers significantly improve outlook on defense

Gadsden Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNormally, the spring game offers a pretty accurate preview of what a team will look like when the season begins. That won’t be the case for this year’s Auburn football defense. Derek Mason’s unit will look noticeably different the next time it takes the field in front of fans. The...

Person
Caleb Johnson
Person
Bo Nix
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Auburn football: Alabama also recruiting TJ Finley hard

As it turns out, Auburn football isn’t the only SEC program in the Yellowhammer State looking to land LSU QB TJ Finley from the transfer portal. Alabama is also barking up his tree–although no fanbase should stay further away from any tree than the Tide’s–in addition to several other SEC programs.
Auburn, ALPosted by
FanSided

Auburn football: Dematrius Davis happy with Tigers decision

With all of the talk surrounding what Auburn football might do at the QB position in 2021, it’s good to know that the team’s most recent commitment at the position is in good standing with the team. QB controversy could surround the program should they land coveted six-foot-six, 250-lb pro-style...
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

The key factors at play for Auburn with LSU transfer QB TJ Finley

There’s a date that will loom large when it comes to the recruitment of former LSU quarterback TJ Finley — June 3. That’s when the SEC’s presidents are reportedly set to vote on whether to do away with the league’s rule that requires intraconference transfers to sit out a season before being eligibly. Although the NCAA passed a one-time transfer waiver this spring, that one hurdle is still in place in the SEC, for now, and the status of that rule will factor into Finley’s decision on where to transfer, he told AL.com on Sunday.
Auburn, ALScarlet Nation

LSU transfer QB TJ Finley: 'I feel really good about Auburn'

LSU transfer quarterback TJ Finley is a high priority for Auburn, and the Tigers are making sure he knows it. Finley, who entered the transfer portal May 5, has been receiving heavy interest from Auburn coach Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. “They are recruiting me hard, for sure,”...
Auburn, ALPosted by
FanSided

Auburn football: Chandler Wooten, coaching staff liaison

When it comes to leadership for Auburn football, a massive void has been left due to the recent 2021 NFL Draft. With K.J. Britt gone, the defense has not only lost a vocal alpha capable of directing the defense and leading by example, which in this case, means laying out running backs thinking they can find daylight down the middle of the field.
Auburn, ALcollegeandmagnolia.com

LOCKED ON AUBURN: Auburn lands transfer safety

On today’s Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby. The guys talk about Auburn football’s addition, what it means, and how it impacts the roster. The guys also talk about Auburn baseball’s big win this weekend. You can hear the full podcast below. You can hear Locked...
Auburn, AL247Sports

Auburn with plenty to play for heading into final SEC weekend

AUBURN, Alabama—Following a series win over Texas A&M over the weekend, the Auburn baseball Tigers (22-25, 8-19) know exactly what they need to do in the final SEC series to earn a spot in the conference tournament at Hoover the next week. Tied with the Aggies but holding the tiebreaker vs. that team, Auburn is one game in front of Missouri in the standings as the Tigers get ready to head to Columbia for a three-game series vs. the black and gold Tigers.
Auburn, ALaunetwork.com

Auburn wraps up SEC home slate with series win

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn wrapped up its SEC home slate with a series win against Texas A&M, defeating the Aggies 8-5 in the series finale Sunday at Plainsman Park. The Tigers’ pitching trio of Trace Bright, Joseph Gonzalez and Carson Skipper gave up just two earned runs and didn’t walk a batter while striking out nine.
Auburn, ALAuburn Plainsman

Auburn defeats Aggies 8-5 for series win

Joseph Gonzalez (45) pitching for Auburn against Texas A&M on May 16, 2021. Auburn ended its final home SEC series with a series win over Texas A&M as the Tigers defeated the Aggies 8-5 Sunday at Plainsman Park. With the win, Auburn improved to 22-25 overall and is 8-19 in...
Auburn, ALcollegeandmagnolia.com

Weekend Review: Tigers Take Do or Die Series From Aggies

SUN: 8-5 W It wasn’t by any means pretty. If you would have told me Auburn would commit 4 errors over the weekend, I wouldn’t have liked the Tigers chances against an equally good defensive team in Texas A&M. However, the Aggies committed 6 of their own over the weekend and without question cost themselves the Sunday game, giving up only three earned runs on the day. Luckily for Auburn, they count all the runs and Auburn walked out of Plainsman Park with the happy smiles on their faces. On the whole, it was frustrating at times, it was rewarding at times but in the end, it was successful. That’s all that there really is to say about the weekend. We will dive into the individual particulars later but for now, let’s dive into what will be a very tense Thursday through Saturday in most of the SEC.
Auburn, ALwtaw.com

Aggie Baseball Falls in Series Finale at Auburn

AUBURN, Alabama – The Texas A&M Aggies fell to the Auburn Tigers, 8-5, in the series finale Sunday on Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park. The Tigers jumped out to an early lead, scoring three unearned runs in the first. Taylor Smith cut in to the lead with a leadoff home run in the second, his seventh of the season, before Auburn answered with three runs in the bottom half.
Alabama Statewvua23.com

Alabama Wins 2021 SEC Softball Tournament Championship

It’s best to say Alabama Athletics is living up to Tuscaloosa’s nickname of “Title Town.”. The Crimson Tide softball team is adding another SEC championship under its belt. The 13 winning streaks continued as Alabama defeated No.4 Florida 4-0 in the championship game. After winning the 2021 SEC Softball Tournament...
Tallahassee, FLaunetwork.com

Tigers tabbed two seed in Tallahassee Regional

AUBURN, Ala. – Postseason bound for the 16th time in program history, the Auburn softball team was selected as the two seed in the Tallahassee Regional hosted by No. 7 Florida State. Auburn (27-22) will face three-seeded UCF (39-17-1) on Friday, May 21. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m....