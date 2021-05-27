Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tarpon Springs, FL

Tarpon Springs Food Truck Owners Sue Over City Ordinance That Protects Brick-And-Mortar Restaurants

By Liam Edgar
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=032K0c_0aD8YLTk00

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – The owners of a food truck business are suing a Tampa Bay-area city over its draconian restaurant regulations that unfairly protected sit-down eateries – by allowing them to operate food trucks.

According to the Institute for Justice, which represents the couple, Elijah and Ashley Durham of Tarpon Springs, Florida, bought a food truck when the pandemic cost Elijah his job as a chef.

The Durhams bought a food truck, calling it SOL Burger. They began operating on downtown Tarpon Springs.

As the IJ notes, “It was good timing, since Florida had just prohibited cities from having blanket bans against food trucks, like the one in Tarpon Springs.” Gov. Ron DeSantis signed that bill in June 2020. The measure also restricted local governments from requiring additional licensing mandates for food trucks.

But Tarpon Springs found a workaround.

The city adopted a local law that said the only food trucks that could operate were those owned by restaurants on their own property. Independent operators, like the Durhams, were relegated to a “sliver” of land on the outskirts of town.

“Elijah and Ashley had to take SOL Burger outside Tarpon Springs to make ends meet even though private property owners wanted them to operate in their parking lots,” the IJ noted.

“Tarpon Springs’ ordinance may comply with Florida’s food truck law, but it violates the Florida Constitution, which prohibits using government power to benefit a favored economic group at the expense of others,” the IJ said in a press release.

IJ’s managing attorney in Florida, Justin Pearson, said in a statement, “Not only is Tarpon Springs’ protectionism unconstitutional, but it misunderstands the relationship between food trucks and restaurants.”

“Cities in other parts of the state have seen that food trucks increase foot traffic and help downtown areas, including restaurants, but Tarpon Springs’ government failed to do its homework.”

In a statement, IJ lawyer Adam Griffin added, “The government isn’t allowed to pick winners and losers in the marketplace. That choice is up to consumers.”

“Tarpon Springs has said that only the politically connected insiders can have food trucks in downtown Tarpon Springs,” Griffin added. “That’s not just wrong; it’s unconstitutional. Elijah and Ashley are suing not just for themselves but to protect everyone’s rights.”

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Tarpon Springs, FL
Government
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Tarpon Springs, FL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Tarpon Springs, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Tarpon Springs, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Pearson
Person
Ashley Durham
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Adam Griffin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Trucks#Food Drink#Property#Local Food#Pinellas County#The Institute For Justice#Durhams#Ij#Downtown Tarpon Springs#Private Property Owners#Downtown Areas#Pinellas County#Sit Down Eateries#Regulations#Fla#Foot Traffic#Independent Operators#Cities#Chef#Blanket Bans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Miramar, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

All Claims Solutions, Top Miramar & Weston Florida Public Adjusters, Announces Update to Water Damage Claims Page

All Claims Solutions is a team of best-in-class public adjusters serving Weston, Miramar, and cities throughout Broward County Florida. MIRAMAR, FLORIDA , UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — All Claims Solutions, an team of expert Miramar & Weston Florida public adjusters, is proud to announce an update to its page on water damage insurance claims. Water damage from a leaking or burst pipe can create hazardous health conditions for occupants. A property damage claim may need the support of a top insurance adjuster for a swift reimbursement.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gov. DeSantis Signs Florida Leads Budget

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Florida Leads state budget for fiscal year 2021-2022. The budget totaled $101.5 billion and includes $169 million in tax relief. The Governor vetoed $1.5 billion in total spending, including $1.35 billion from federal funds received under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. “While...
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Recreational Red Snapper Season Starts June 4 In Gulf State And Federal Waters Off Florida Coast

The recreational red snapper season will start June 4 in Gulf state and federal waters off Florida and remain open through July 28, closing July 29. “We are excited about Gov. DeSantis’ recent announcement of this year’s 55-day Gulf red snapper summer season, it is one of the longest we’ve had since the FWC began managing the season in state and federal waters,” said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

MiArte Prints Art Murals Across Southwestern Florida

Embraces The Wall Printer to bring art to walls, ceilings, airport hangers. NAPLES, FL, USA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Floridians are seeing more beauty these days, thanks to a new Naples company called MiArte. Owners Maribel and Freddys Ortiz have purchased The Wall Printer, a vertical printer that prints murals on almost any surface. The business, founded in 2020, ramped up quickly and has already printed art on more than 25 walls, windows, ceilings and even airport hangers.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

ORLANDO FLORIDA REALTOR® DAVID ZECKSER EARNS HIS MILITARY RELOCATION PROFESSIONAL (MRP) CERTIFICATION

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, June 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — As a Military Relocation Professional Agent, in Florida, the Nation’s most Veteran-Friendly State, David is there to help you find the best location, the best home value, and conventional or VA financing to meet your needs. Think of him as your Recon Platoon. If you start working with David months before your separation date, when the truck picks up your household goods on base, your family can already be on their way to their new home in Florida. Because you cannot get away to handle all the details, he’s been there, done that, and will find a way to get it done.
Sarasota, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

One Man Dead In Sarasota ‘Break-In’ Shooting Overnight

SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to conduct a shooting investigation. At 11:04 p.m., deputies were called to 4180 47th Street to assist the Fire Department with a medical call regarding 29-year-old Aaron Pischer, 29. According to Pischer’s family, Aaron experienced recent mental health issues and...
Tampa, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Fire At Duffy’s Sports Grill On Dale Mabry Overnight

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Fire Rescue received a call at 10:11 p.m. Monday night reporting that mulch was on fire outside of Duffy’s Sports Grill, 1580 North Dale Mabry Highway. The first crew on scene determined that it had spread into one of the walls. According to the fire investigator’s incident report, firefighters “extinguished a fire in the front wall facade of the building.
Sarasota, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa Explores the Benefits of Microneedling

Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa . Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa Explains How Microneedling can Help with Aging. SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa knows that aging is a process that everyone goes through. While some people experience more effects of aging than others, there are medical solutions that are available. A comprehensive anti-aging regime can be followed to help address the signs of aging. Holcomb Kreithen Plastic Surgery & Medspa, with locations in Tampa and Sarasota, Florida, offers solutions.