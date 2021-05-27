Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

4 takeaways from the Chicago White Sox-St. Louis Cardinals series, including strong starting pitching and differing philosophies on the No. 2 hitter

By LaMond Pope, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40rxWB_0aD8YFBO00
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn (33) regroups after allowing a run to the St. Louis Cardinals in the sixth inning Monday, May 24, 2021, at Guaranteed Rate Field. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune

Four takeaways from the series at Guaranteed Rate Field in which the Chicago White Sox won two of three against the St. Louis Cardinals.

1. Michael Kopech showed why he has been one of the staff standouts.

Kopech fell off the mound after delivering the last pitch of the top of the seventh Wednesday. He quickly got back to his feet as Yoán Moncada caught a popup for the third out, then Kopech limped off the field.

After the game, the Sox announced the right-hander had a sore left hamstring and his status is day to day.

“I don’t know if there’s a guy on this roster if he gets hurt it’s not important and we don’t feel it, feel for him,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said before the injury update. “We’ve had our share. But in this particular case, he’s been on top of it. So we’ll keep our fingers crossed it’s something that’s not serious, severe.”

In a staff filled with talent, Kopech has been a standout.

He transitioned from starting to the bullpen and has been one of the more dependable relievers with a 1.40 ERA in 11 relief appearances. He pitched Monday and Wednesday, his shortest time between outings this season, and had three strikeouts in three scoreless innings.

The long-term plan is for Kopech to start, and he has shown why in three spot starts, going 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA.

“He’s been thrown in every situation,” pitching coach Ethan Katz said Tuesday. “He’s started, he’s pitched some games out of relief, he finished the game (Monday) night, he got two strikeouts on the changeup that he’s been working hard on.

“There’s a lot of things that keep evolving with him. It’s a huge arm, it’s one of the best fastballs in the game. But anything that’s thrown his way, he’s done a great job and handled every single pressure situation, start — amazing. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do.”

Kopech was likely to get a start in one of Monday’s doubleheader games in Cleveland. Time will tell if that’s still the case. Garrett Crochet and Codi Heuer could be possible options for bullpen length in the four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles that begins Thursday.

2. Adam Eaton’s tight hamstring could lead to adjustments at the No. 2 spot in the lineup.

Sox outfielders have dealt with injuries since spring training.

Adam Engel and Eloy Jiménez have been out since getting hurt in Cactus League games. Luis Robert has been sidelined since early May.

Eaton became the latest Sox outfielder to leave a game earlier than planned when he exited Wednesday with right hamstring tightness. He is day to day.

Eaton has hit mostly in the No. 2 spot in the lineup. Nick Madrigal also has filled that role.

The day before Eaton’s injury, La Russa was asked what he looks for in a No. 2 hitter. He said in the past his prototypical No. 2 batter differed from most.

“Adam and Nick, they’re more traditional, where you want a guy who can handle the bat, can take pitches depending on (having) a guy like Tim (Anderson) who could steal,” La Russa said before Tuesday’s game. “And once he gets on, find a way to get him around and then put him in a position. I went the other way most of my career.”

La Russa mentioned Carlton Fisk, Dave Parker, Jim Edmonds and Larry Walker as past No. 2 hitters for him.

“I usually like guys with extra-base pop,” La Russa said. “We’ve also won a division when that wasn’t there and Plácido Polanco hit second and handled the bat just like Adam does and Nick does. If I had my preference, when you have an outstanding third-place hitter like we do, I like damage.”

That’s another reason the Sox miss Robert.

“He’s a scary dude, man,” La Russa said. “When you go 3-1, you don’t want to throw the ball down the middle. You think twice about it because it’s got a chance to be extra bases.”

If Eaton has to miss time, the Sox could return Madrigal to the No. 2 spot. Yasmani Grandal has the high on-base percentage (.391) and the power (six home runs). What the Sox do will be worth watching.

3. It was a series filled with strong starting pitching.

Lucas Giolito didn’t want to hit the Chicken.

The San Diego Chicken did a bit with Joe West on the field during Tuesday’s game as part of the celebration for West setting the major-league record for games umpired.

Giolito was warming up at the time.

“They opened up the back gate and I see the Chicken walking out. I’m like, ‘Oh, man, please do not overthrow one or bounce a slider here in my warmups,’ ” Giolito said Tuesday. “They were doing that whole thing pretty close. But I was able to keep it around the strike zone in the warmups there and stay locked in on what I needed to do.

“When he was walking through the back tunnel, and there were other people there too for a couple pitches, I’m like, ‘All right, keep it there.’ ”

Giolito remained locked in when the game started, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks in six innings in the 8-3 victory while beating his former high school teammate Jack Flaherty.

Sox starters were impressive in all three games. Lance Lynn limited his former team to one run on three hits while striking out four and walking three in seven innings in Monday’s 5-1 win .

And Carlos Rodón allowed one run on one hit with 10 strikeouts in six innings in Wednesday’s 4-0 loss . Rodón became the fourth pitcher in Sox history to allow one run or fewer and one hit or fewer with no walks and 10-plus strikeouts in six-plus innings in a start, joining Gary Peters (July 15, 1963, vs. the Orioles), Floyd Bannister (Sept. 13, 1987, at the Mariners) and Chris Sale (May 22, 2014, vs. the Yankees).

“A continuation of what he’s been doing,” La Russa said of Rodón’s start Wednesday. “He really, really pitched well. He was outstanding, a continuation of what he’s been all year.”

4. The White Sox bounced back after a rough series in New York.

The Sox showed some resolve bouncing back after being swept in three games against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium .

“That was a tough series in New York,” Giolito said. “Just a lot of things that didn’t go our way, like a triple play (Friday). That was pretty crazy. We didn’t lose any confidence. It was just a weird, tough series for us out there, and we all were fully confident we’d come back home, feel good being back at home.

“We’ve got the 60% in attendance now. We knew the fans would be here. They’re providing wonderful energy.”

Speaking of energy, closer Liam Hendriks provided plenty when he struck out all three batters he faced with the bases loaded in the ninth Tuesday to preserve the 8-3 win.

Hendriks entered in a tough spot Sunday with the bases loaded and one out in a tied game and surrendered a walk to Aaron Judge as the Yankees won 5-4 . Tuesday, Hendriks shut down the Cardinals for his 10th save.

“(Tuesday) was electric from him, striking out the side with the bases loaded,” Giolito said. “That’s a hard thing to do. His fastball was really humming in there. He threw a slider, maybe the first strikeout, at 90 mph with crazy vertical drop on it. And I was like, ‘OK, cool. This is good to see right here.’

“He didn’t feel great about that coming in in that last game in New York, but it’s great to see that bounce back and that’s what he’s going to be doing for us all year. He’s an absolute beast.”

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
972
Followers
1K+
Post
432K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Eloy Jiménez
Person
Nick Madrigal
Person
Michael Kopech
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Carlos Rodón
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Adam Engel
Person
Lucas Giolito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louis Is In Chicago#He Got Game#Go Game#Chicago White Sox St#The St Louis Cardinals#Time#The Baltimore Orioles#Cactus League#The San Diego Chicken#Llc#Tribune Content Agency#Mariners#Sox Starters#Sox Outfielders#Sox History#The Game#Field#Mound#Pitches#Bullpen Length
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBsoxon35th.com

This Week in White Sox Baseball: May 10-16

Week 6 Record: 5-2 | Overall Record: 24-15, 1st in AL Central. Ladies and gentlemen, as of this writing, the White Sox are the best team in Major League Baseball. At 24-15, the Sox now have a 2.5 game lead over Cleveland in the AL Central and are 8-2 on this current 13-game stretch against divisional opponents. While the series versus Kansas City wasn’t as clear as some would have hoped, the Sox made sure to battle their way to a split with a chance to really bury Minnesota on the horizon this week.
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Abreu scores on Davis wild pitch, White Sox beat Royals 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Wade Davis bounced a wild pitch that allowed José Abreu to dash home with the game-ending run, and the Chicago White Sox rallied in the ninth inning to beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3. Kansas City led 3-2 when Tim Anderson doubled off Davis leading off the ninth. Adam Eaton sacrificed and, with the infield in, Yoán Moncada lined a run-scoring single to center. Abreu was hit just above the left elbow by an 82 mph knuckle-curve.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Eaton: Returns to action

Eaton went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 3-0 win over the Royals. Eaton returned to the lineup after being held out Wednesday prior to an off-day Thursday. He's working through a bruised knee and hamstring tightness. Eaton's RBI single in the sixth inning produced the White Sox's second run, then he scored the final run from first base on a Jose Abreu double.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Eaton: Sitting out series finale

Eaton is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Cincinnati. Eaton will head to the bench for the day game after a night game, allowing Billy Hamilton to pick up a start in the outfield. The 32-year-old's return to Chicago has been far from a successful one through the first month and change of the season, with Eaton supplying a meager .211/.299/.368 slash line and a career-worst 25 percent strikeout rate across 108 plate appearances. He's been able to prop up his fantasy value to some degree through volume, as he's racked up 18 RBI and 16 runs through 25 games.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Matt Foster: Earns win in relief

Foster (2-1) earned the win in relief Sunday against the Royals after pitching a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two. Foster has been excellent of late and tossed nine of his 14 pitches for strikes en route to his second win of the campaign. The right-hander has tossed seven straight scoreless outings and has given up just two earned runs across 10.1 innings since a five-run appearance back on April 7. That translates to a 1.78 ERA and a 13:1 K:BB in that stretch.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Nick Madrigal: Takes seat Thursday

Madrigal isn't starting Thursday's game against the Twins. Madrigal had gone 5-for-19 with a double, three runs and an RBI in his last four games. Leury Garcia will shift to second base while Billy Hamilton starts in center field.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Jose Abreu: Aggressive, scores winning run

Abreu went 2-for-4, was hit by a pitch and scored the winning run in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Royals. Abreu, standing on third with two out and the game knotted in the bottom of the ninth inning, took off for home after after Wade Davis pitch bounced a few feet away from catcher Cam Gallagher. He was ruled safe, which was upheld on review. It was an indication hat Abreu is feeling no ill effects from the nasty collision he had with Hunter Dozier on Friday.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Eaton: Socks two-run shot

Eaton went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks in Sunday's win over the Royals. Eaton had been struggling of late and has recorded just one hit over his previous nine at-bats, but he delivered an excellent performance Sunday and reached base three times -- something he'd done just twice all season long prior to this game. It was also Eaton's first homer since April 12.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Tim Anderson: Records three hits, steals base

Anderson went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Royals. Anderson made his presence felt at the top of the White Sox's lineup once again, but he delivered a complete effort -- he stole his seventh base of the campaign and posted a multi-hit game for the sixth time during his ongoing 11-game hitting streak. The star shortstop is hitting .382 during that 11-game stretch.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Lucas Giolito: Tosses five innings in win

Giolito (2-3) allowed one run on four hits and two walks over five innings Sunday, striking out two and earning a win over Kansas City. Giolito snapped a three-start losing streak with his steady outing Sunday. He gave up a run on a Salvador Perez double play in the first inning before settling into four scoreless frames. The 26-year-old righty lowered his season ERA to 4.54 across 35.2 innings. Giolito is lined up for a rematch with the Royals at home next weekend.
MLBTimes Union

Chicago White Sox-Cincinnati Runs

White sox second. Jose Abreu homers to center field. Adam Eaton strikes out swinging. Andrew Vaughn strikes out swinging. Yasmani Grandal walks. Leury Garcia singles to left center field. Yasmani Grandal to second. Dylan Cease singles to third base. Leury Garcia to second. Yasmani Grandal to third. Tim Anderson singles to right center field. Dylan Cease to third. Leury Garcia scores. Yasmani Grandal scores. Nick Madrigal strikes out swinging.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Garrett Crochet’s pitching overlay is impressive

We have praised Chicago White Sox pitching a lot this season so far. There are great starters and bullpen arms that have helped them win a lot of baseball games. One of those arms is Garrett Crochet. This is a player that has a lot of talent and can be an impact player right now. That is relatively unique for a player in his shoes. Crochet was a first-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.
MLBchatsports.com

Nick Madrigal is one of the top two-strike hitters in the majors: ‘It almost feels more comfortable to be in that situation at certain times,’ the Chicago White Sox second baseman sayss

The Sox had runners on first and second with two outs. The game was tied at 1. Madrigal fell behind 0-2. He wasn’t overthinking the moment. “Once I got to two strikes, I wasn’t worried about striking out or the situation, I was locked in on just the pitch that I thought was coming and really just trying to put it in play and try to make something happen,” Madrigal said. “Fortunate enough, it ended up working out.”
MLBnumberfire.com

Adam Eaton in right field for White Sox Tuesday

Chicago White Sox right fielder Adam Eaton is back in the lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Jeff Hoffman and the Cincinnati Reds. Eaton will man right field and hit fifth after being held out of the previous lineup. Leury Garcia will shift to center field in place of Luis Robert and bat eighth. The White Sox placed Robert on the 10-day injured list with a Grade 3 right hip flexor strain.
Baseballchatsports.com

South Side Sox 2021 Player of the Week (ending April 30): Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech has a quiet attitude about him. The way he carries himself takes me back to Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews of the 2008 Chicago Blackhawks. Kopech has the same coming-of-age confidence, a simple joy in just walking out to the mound and hurling a fireball. It’s coupled with an instinct to work hard when called upon.
MLBontapsportsnet.com

Michael Kopech: A Distraction From the Luis Robert News

Okay, these past few days have been horrendous for White Sox fans, so let’s try and brighten up the mood, shall we?. Losing Luis Robert for 12-16 weeks with his hip flexer injury is absolutely brutal, but the feeling fans have felt is easily comparable to what opposing hitters feel about facing Michael Kopech.
MLBontapsportsnet.com

Michael Kopech to Start Game 2 of White Sox vs. Royals Friday Doubleheader

On Thursday morning, White Sox manager Tony La Russa further clarified the team’s pitching plans for the upcoming weekend series against the Kansas City Royals. Due to an early April rainout, the AL Central foes will play a split doubleheader on Friday. Yesterday’s announcement of rotation shuffling slots Lucas Giolito in for Game 1, and today La Russa confirmed Michael Kopech as the starter for Game 2.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Kansas City Royals vs Chicago White Sox Game 1 5/14/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Kansas City Royals vs Chicago White Sox Game 1 5/14/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Kansas City Royals will play the first game of their two-game series against the Chicago White Sox in Guaranteed Rate Field Chicago, IL, on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 3:10 PM (EDT). The Royals are coming off a series against the Tigers this week. The Royals lost another game on Thursday, this time by one run, after losing the first two. Kansas City is on a losing streak of late, after dropping their first two games against the Tigers, 8-7 on Tuesday and 4-2 on Wednesday. Kansas City is 3rd at 16-20 in the AL Central Division.
MLBoutkick.com

Couch: Early White Sox Run Has Been Tons Of Fun

You could almost hear baseball’s analytic geeks laughing at the Chicago White Sox. They had a guy running through the third-base coach’s stop sign, trying to score the winning run. He was thrown out at the plate. You don’t try to take an extra base. Ever. It’s not worth it. Just camp out on third and wait for someone else to hit a home run.