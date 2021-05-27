4 takeaways from the Chicago White Sox-St. Louis Cardinals series, including strong starting pitching and differing philosophies on the No. 2 hitter

Four takeaways from the series at Guaranteed Rate Field in which the Chicago White Sox won two of three against the St. Louis Cardinals.

1. Michael Kopech showed why he has been one of the staff standouts.

Kopech fell off the mound after delivering the last pitch of the top of the seventh Wednesday. He quickly got back to his feet as Yoán Moncada caught a popup for the third out, then Kopech limped off the field.

After the game, the Sox announced the right-hander had a sore left hamstring and his status is day to day.

“I don’t know if there’s a guy on this roster if he gets hurt it’s not important and we don’t feel it, feel for him,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said before the injury update. “We’ve had our share. But in this particular case, he’s been on top of it. So we’ll keep our fingers crossed it’s something that’s not serious, severe.”

In a staff filled with talent, Kopech has been a standout.

He transitioned from starting to the bullpen and has been one of the more dependable relievers with a 1.40 ERA in 11 relief appearances. He pitched Monday and Wednesday, his shortest time between outings this season, and had three strikeouts in three scoreless innings.

The long-term plan is for Kopech to start, and he has shown why in three spot starts, going 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA.

“He’s been thrown in every situation,” pitching coach Ethan Katz said Tuesday. “He’s started, he’s pitched some games out of relief, he finished the game (Monday) night, he got two strikeouts on the changeup that he’s been working hard on.

“There’s a lot of things that keep evolving with him. It’s a huge arm, it’s one of the best fastballs in the game. But anything that’s thrown his way, he’s done a great job and handled every single pressure situation, start — amazing. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do.”

Kopech was likely to get a start in one of Monday’s doubleheader games in Cleveland. Time will tell if that’s still the case. Garrett Crochet and Codi Heuer could be possible options for bullpen length in the four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles that begins Thursday.

2. Adam Eaton’s tight hamstring could lead to adjustments at the No. 2 spot in the lineup.

Sox outfielders have dealt with injuries since spring training.

Adam Engel and Eloy Jiménez have been out since getting hurt in Cactus League games. Luis Robert has been sidelined since early May.

Eaton became the latest Sox outfielder to leave a game earlier than planned when he exited Wednesday with right hamstring tightness. He is day to day.

Eaton has hit mostly in the No. 2 spot in the lineup. Nick Madrigal also has filled that role.

The day before Eaton’s injury, La Russa was asked what he looks for in a No. 2 hitter. He said in the past his prototypical No. 2 batter differed from most.

“Adam and Nick, they’re more traditional, where you want a guy who can handle the bat, can take pitches depending on (having) a guy like Tim (Anderson) who could steal,” La Russa said before Tuesday’s game. “And once he gets on, find a way to get him around and then put him in a position. I went the other way most of my career.”

La Russa mentioned Carlton Fisk, Dave Parker, Jim Edmonds and Larry Walker as past No. 2 hitters for him.

“I usually like guys with extra-base pop,” La Russa said. “We’ve also won a division when that wasn’t there and Plácido Polanco hit second and handled the bat just like Adam does and Nick does. If I had my preference, when you have an outstanding third-place hitter like we do, I like damage.”

That’s another reason the Sox miss Robert.

“He’s a scary dude, man,” La Russa said. “When you go 3-1, you don’t want to throw the ball down the middle. You think twice about it because it’s got a chance to be extra bases.”

If Eaton has to miss time, the Sox could return Madrigal to the No. 2 spot. Yasmani Grandal has the high on-base percentage (.391) and the power (six home runs). What the Sox do will be worth watching.

3. It was a series filled with strong starting pitching.

Lucas Giolito didn’t want to hit the Chicken.

The San Diego Chicken did a bit with Joe West on the field during Tuesday’s game as part of the celebration for West setting the major-league record for games umpired.

Giolito was warming up at the time.

“They opened up the back gate and I see the Chicken walking out. I’m like, ‘Oh, man, please do not overthrow one or bounce a slider here in my warmups,’ ” Giolito said Tuesday. “They were doing that whole thing pretty close. But I was able to keep it around the strike zone in the warmups there and stay locked in on what I needed to do.

“When he was walking through the back tunnel, and there were other people there too for a couple pitches, I’m like, ‘All right, keep it there.’ ”

Giolito remained locked in when the game started, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits with five strikeouts and no walks in six innings in the 8-3 victory while beating his former high school teammate Jack Flaherty.

Sox starters were impressive in all three games. Lance Lynn limited his former team to one run on three hits while striking out four and walking three in seven innings in Monday’s 5-1 win .

And Carlos Rodón allowed one run on one hit with 10 strikeouts in six innings in Wednesday’s 4-0 loss . Rodón became the fourth pitcher in Sox history to allow one run or fewer and one hit or fewer with no walks and 10-plus strikeouts in six-plus innings in a start, joining Gary Peters (July 15, 1963, vs. the Orioles), Floyd Bannister (Sept. 13, 1987, at the Mariners) and Chris Sale (May 22, 2014, vs. the Yankees).

“A continuation of what he’s been doing,” La Russa said of Rodón’s start Wednesday. “He really, really pitched well. He was outstanding, a continuation of what he’s been all year.”

4. The White Sox bounced back after a rough series in New York.

The Sox showed some resolve bouncing back after being swept in three games against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium .

“That was a tough series in New York,” Giolito said. “Just a lot of things that didn’t go our way, like a triple play (Friday). That was pretty crazy. We didn’t lose any confidence. It was just a weird, tough series for us out there, and we all were fully confident we’d come back home, feel good being back at home.

“We’ve got the 60% in attendance now. We knew the fans would be here. They’re providing wonderful energy.”

Speaking of energy, closer Liam Hendriks provided plenty when he struck out all three batters he faced with the bases loaded in the ninth Tuesday to preserve the 8-3 win.

Hendriks entered in a tough spot Sunday with the bases loaded and one out in a tied game and surrendered a walk to Aaron Judge as the Yankees won 5-4 . Tuesday, Hendriks shut down the Cardinals for his 10th save.

“(Tuesday) was electric from him, striking out the side with the bases loaded,” Giolito said. “That’s a hard thing to do. His fastball was really humming in there. He threw a slider, maybe the first strikeout, at 90 mph with crazy vertical drop on it. And I was like, ‘OK, cool. This is good to see right here.’

“He didn’t feel great about that coming in in that last game in New York, but it’s great to see that bounce back and that’s what he’s going to be doing for us all year. He’s an absolute beast.”

