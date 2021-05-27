Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End – ordinary to a fault

— Max That’s a super simple question, so of course it can’t get a super simple answer. I want you to start by thinking about the relationship between Stephen King books and Stephen King movies. Lots of people love Stephen King books. I think I read somewhere about how The Stand is one of the ten most popular books in the history of ever, ranking close to Moby Dick in the realm of popular American fiction, or something to that effect. That’s an insanely high level of popularity. You only get that kind of popularity when you appeal to basically anyone and everyone, which is the pop culture equivalent of hitting over .400 in a baseball season. Then there are Stephen King movies, which I might more accurately call “movies based on Stephen King books” if that weren’t impossibly cumbersome. Lots of people hate Stephen King movies, and will freely corner you in the grocery store (or shout into the darker corners of the internet) with a rant about how “THE BOOK IS BETTER” or some permutation thereof. The only Stephen King movie people don’t seem to hate is The Shining, which is ironic because it’s the only Stephen King movie that Stephen King actually hates.