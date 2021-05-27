Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program available to provide fresh fruit, vegetables

Starting a farm, like any other startup, is a major undertaking. Unlike some jobs, farming requires a specific skill set, farming experience and a whole lot of hard work and dedication. Waking up before the dawn and doing physical labor all day while also managing a lucrative business is no easy feat, especially for brand new farmers who didn't grow up on a family farm. But, if you're ready to quit your day job and jump head first into starting your farm operation, here are some quick tips to know up front to start your own farm. When you're ready to look further, the US Department of Agriculture's (USDA) website is a good place to expand on these steps.