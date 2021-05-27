Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program available to provide fresh fruit, vegetables

Gadsden Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is available for seniors in the state and provides assistance based on income and need, according to a press release. The federally funded program, administered by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries through the Alabama Farmers Market Authority provides vouchers for seniors who then can purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, honey and cut herbs from certified farmers at farmers markets and farm stands throughout the state, according to the release.

www.gadsdentimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Fresh Fruits#Vegetables#Vouchers#Food Drink#Farm Income#Market#Food Benefits#Herbs#Department Of Agriculture#Eligible Seniors#Honey#U Pick Operations#Household Income#Applicants#Basis#County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Newton County, ARnewtoncountytimes.com

Extension Corner: Improve your mood with fruits and vegetables

June is National Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Month and did you know that fruits and vegetables can help to improve your mood. With all the stress from the anxiety and uncertainty of the pandemic, our moods have been or are being adversely affected with a large percent of our population. The social distancing from friends, family, and in many instances, co-workers has added to feelings of social isolation and loneliness sometimes resulting in mood swings, depression, and unhappiness.
Agriculturebonnersferryherald.com

WIC recipients to receive extra fruits and vegetables

Participants in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children will see a temporary increase in their June through September benefits for the purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables. “Our district serves around 6,000 WIC participants, so this additional benefit will positively impact many...
Grocery & Supermaketadvertisergleam.com

Vouchers available for Market

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is offering vouchers to allow seniors to acquire free produce at local Farmers Markets, according to the Extension service. The Nutrition Program is a federally funded program administered by the Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries, Farmers Market Authority Section. It provides eligible seniors with $30 in vouchers to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from certified farmers at farmers markets and farm stands in the state of Alabama. Food benefits are available on a first come, first serve basis until available funds are committed. Don’t delay, complete an application as soon as possible.
Industryccof.org

Organic Seed Matters to Clif Bar

The Clif Bar Family Foundation, a longtime Champion-level supporter of the CCOF Foundation’s Future Organic Farmer program, is no stranger to organic advocacy. Those familiar with Clif Bar know of its many investments in the future of the industry. From launching the University of California’s first-ever organic research institute at UC Davis to supporting first responders amid the tragic wildfire seasons of recent years, Clif Bar is far beyond an average food company. One could argue that they are setting the standard for corporate philanthropy, using business as a medium for changing our world. One way they seek to instill lasting change is with organic seed.
AgriculturePosted by
Wide Open Country

How To Start A Farm: 5 Quick Tips for Reaching Your Dream

Starting a farm, like any other startup, is a major undertaking. Unlike some jobs, farming requires a specific skill set, farming experience and a whole lot of hard work and dedication. Waking up before the dawn and doing physical labor all day while also managing a lucrative business is no easy feat, especially for brand new farmers who didn't grow up on a family farm. But, if you're ready to quit your day job and jump head first into starting your farm operation, here are some quick tips to know up front to start your own farm. When you're ready to look further, the US Department of Agriculture's (USDA) website is a good place to expand on these steps.
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

WIC increasing benefits — $35 for fruits and vegetables

There is no better time than now to join WIC. From June 2021 through September 2021 each eligible participant will receive $35 for fruits and vegetables each month, temporarily replacing the $9 – $11 cash value for fruits and vegetables. This includes fresh, frozen, and canned fruits and vegetables. This...
studyfinds.org

Best natural pesticide? Beer and manure mix is perfect recipe for keeping farms chemical and bug-free!

BASQUE COUNTRY, Spain — Over the years, many chemical pesticides for crops and agriculture have been banned due to their harmful effects on both human health and the environment. Now, a new study reveals the answer to a more natural solution may be sitting in your local brewery. Researchers believe they can create a much safer pesticide alternative by mixing a beer by-product with manure.
Alabama Statesylacauganews.com

Alabama WIC increases fresh fruit and vegetable cash value benefits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 provides state WIC agencies with the option to temporarily increase cash value benefits (CVBs) to $35 per participant for four consecutive months. CVBs are used by women and children who participate in WIC to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at authorized WIC vendors. Alabama’s WIC Program will implement the CVB increase, effective June 1 through September 30.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

New Pandemic Cover Crop Program helps farmers receive premium benefit

Farmers who have coverage under most crop insurance policies are eligible for a premium benefit from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) if they planted cover crops during this crop year. The Pandemic Cover Crop Program (PCCP), offered by USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA), helps farmers maintain their cover crop...
Pocahontas, ILedglentoday.com

Celebrate Dairy Farmers and June Dairy Month with Mega Dairy Prize Packages

EDWARDSVILLE – June is National Dairy Month - a perfect time to celebrate all the great things about dairy. Whether you enjoy pizza, ice cream, cheese, yogurt, or a bowl of cereal with milk for breakfast, there are many reasons to give thanks to our dairy farm families, who bring these delicious items from their local farms to your table.
Racine, WIPosted by
Racine County Eye

More Fruits and Vegetables for WIC Participants

Wisconsin families participating in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) will be able to purchase more fruits and vegetables between June 1 and September 30, 2021, the Department of Health Services announced today. The federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will fund the temporary increase in monthly WIC benefits to help make healthy food options more available to families facing additional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baton Rouge, LA225batonrouge.com

What’s fresh at Baton Rouge farmers markets for June 2021

A bountiful summer harvest is coming to local farmers markets this month, with lots of fresh, locally sourced produce to show off in your favorite summer recipes. This month’s selection at the Red Stick Farmers Market will feature fresh fruits like blueberries, cantaloupes and cucumbers, as well as a spread of summer squashes like zucchini and eggplant.
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

Whole Orchard Recycling Benefits and Incentives

Almond Board of California — Exciting research shows that conducting Whole Orchard Recycling (WOR) in almonds can increase crop yields in subsequent orchards, provide long-term benefits to soil health (such as improved water retention and nutrient levels) and increase carbon sequestration. Conducted by researchers from the University of California (UC)...
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Pennsylvania program helps seniors buy fresh produce

LANCASTER, Pa. — Starting June 1, 2021, in Pennsylvania, seniors can get some extra help to pay for fresh produce. The Pennsylvania Farmers Market Nutrition Program has 88 farmers markets across the state participating, with more than 800 farm stands signed up to help seniors by accepting vouchers for fresh produce.
Alabama Statealabamanews.net

Alabama State Child Nutrition Service Summer Food Service Program Providing Free Meals

On Tuesday, June 1, the Alabama State Child Nutrition Service kicked off its summer food service program at Wetumpka Middle School called “Break for a Plate Alabama”. The purpose of the kickoff event was to inform Alabamians that there are locations around the state that you can find a meal at no charge for any child 18 and under. To find a location near you, go to their website or text “FOOD” to 877-877. The website is breakforaplate.com.
Healthcounty10.com

WIC Program benefits get temporary boost

(Statewide, WY) – Monthly benefits for the families participating in the Wyoming WIC Program, which is operated by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), will see a significant temporary boost over the next few months. The Wyoming WIC Program is also known as the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women,...
Pet Servicespetbusiness

Fruit & Vegetables in Pet Nutrition

We tell our children how important it is to eat their fruit and vegetables to stay healthy, so why don’t we do the same thing for our fur babies?. While meat-focused meals – especially raw diets – have become increasingly popular for cats and dogs, it’s a common misconception that pets don’t need fruit and vegetables, says Emma Kumbier, veterinary outreach coordinator for Primal Pet Foods.