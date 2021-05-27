Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program available to provide fresh fruit, vegetables
The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is available for seniors in the state and provides assistance based on income and need, according to a press release. The federally funded program, administered by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries through the Alabama Farmers Market Authority provides vouchers for seniors who then can purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, honey and cut herbs from certified farmers at farmers markets and farm stands throughout the state, according to the release.www.gadsdentimes.com