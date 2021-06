Dragon Quest’s 35th Anniversary stream dropped early this morning. I want to say that there is no franchise I love more than Dragon Quest. More than Mother, Final Fantasy, Yakuza, Magic: the Gathering. It’s the reason I’m into gaming as much as I am. We’re in the 35th year of Dragon Quest, and there’s no sign that they’re losing steam either. Now, all of these games aren’t coming to America, but it does seem like Square-Enix is also embracing Worldwide releases. I’m going to focus on the games that are actually coming to America though, as a part of Dragon Quest’s 35th Anniversary. There’s certainly a lot to be excited about as an RPG fan in 2021.