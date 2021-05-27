Cancel
How to Store Everything. Gura Gear KIBOKO V2.0 30L Review

The Phoblographer
 6 days ago
The Gura Gear KIBOKO V2.0 30L is a massive backpack for your camera gear. The Gura Gear KIBOKO V2.0 30L isn’t the perfect bag for everyone, but there are loads of ways to use it. It’s originally designed for folks who bring big lenses and big cameras. I’m aware that not all of you do that. So instead, the bag gives you convenient choices. If you’ve got gear acquisition syndrome, you can store all your stuff in there. If you need to have multiple imaging devices, it can store them all. And if you just need to comfortably bring a ton of equipment, this is one of the hardest bags to beat. But it’s got two small issues.

IN THIS ARTICLE
