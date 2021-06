Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $304,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,159.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.