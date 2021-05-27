Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Hudson Yards Vessel Re-Opens

By Evelyn Kanter
nyconthecheap.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vessel, the popular honeycomb-shaped attraction at Hudson Yards, re-opens Friday, May 28, with new rules for visitors and a new $10 ticket price. The Vessel, which had been FREE, closed in January 2021 after several suicides. Instead of raising the waist-high barriers along the multiple walkways and overlooks, which...

www.nyconthecheap.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Heatherwick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson River#Times Square#Vessel#New Yorker#The Ny Times#Ny Daily News#Ny Post#New York Magazine#Wcbs Newsradio 88#Wabc Tv Eyewitness News#Pinterest Subscribe#Irt#Interlocking Staircases#Midtown#Stairs#Nyc Visitors#Anti Suicide Signage#Vertical Climb#Magnificent Views#Lunch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Sculpture
Related
New York City, NYNBC New York

Bryant Park Lawn Reopens for the Season

Starting Monday, people can once again enjoy lunch and the great outdoors in New York City on The Lawn at Bryant Park in Midtown. Crews removed the barriers at 11:30 a.m. -- officially marking the opening of the season, and it didn't take long for people to find a spot on the grass to soak up the sun and enjoy the nice warm weather.
Manhattan, NYrew-online.com

Helmsley Spear leases three floors at 48 Wall

Helmsley Spear announced that the firm has represented the ownership in two new leases at 48 Wall Street, a 324,000 s/f office building in the FiDi neighborhood of Lower Manhattan. “We are thrilled to have arranged these two new leases at historic 48 Wall Street. The leases represent both a...
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...
New York City, NYCommercial Observer

New York Releases Zoning Plan for Gowanus Manufacturing Area

As New York inches forward with the controversial Gowanus neighborhood rezoning in Brooklyn, the Department of City Planning (DCP) has released a plan for the industrial area along the polluted Gowanus Canal, which calls for denser commercial development, relaxed parking rules, and infrastructure and street upgrades. The Gowanus Industrial Business...
New York City, NYmorningbrew.com

NYC Subways Now Open 24/7 After Year of Late Night Closure

Sure, Broadway opening up and NYU undergrads giving each other stick-and-pokes on fire escapes are great, but nothing signifies New York City's return to normalcy more than the MTA's move yesterday opening subways to their full 24/7 schedule. Zoom out. Last May, Gov. Cuomo shut down the subway system overnight...
New York City, NYTribTown.com

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state’s reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe,” Cuomo said, speaking from...
Queens, NYqueenseagle.com

Queens cyclists fight for right to use Astoria greenway

Around two dozen cyclists clanged on their bells as they rode around a hidden public greenway in Astoria over the weekend. As their ringing reverberated off the water, the riders reclaimed a space they say has been uninviting at best, and stolen from them at worst. The group of cyclists,...
New York City, NYfashionista.com

AMANDA UPRICHARD Is Hiring A Fashion Marketing Director In New York, NY

Amanda Uprichard clothing is sold primarily in the US through upscale department stores, boutique shops, and online. Reporting to the Founder, the Marketing Director will have the experience to recognize emerging fashion trends, as well as anticipate customer desires. If you are a highly motivated individual who loves fashion, comes to work “dressed to impress” and thrives in a friendly fast paced team environment, this may be the job for you!
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
New York City, NYfashionweekdaily.com

Inspiring Women: Talking Bling With The Founders Of Covetable Jewelry Brand Jemma Wynne

The latest installment in our Inspiring Women series: Jenny Klatt and Stephanie Wynne Lalin of divine fine jewelry brand Jemma Wynne. The kindred spirits met while working in the industry many years ago, and immediately knew they should create a company together based on their mutual admiration for one another and their shared impeccable taste. Said aesthetic has now found influential fans in the likes of January Jones, Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson, Mila Kunis, and Olivia Palermo—but it’s their loyal legion of real New Yorkers who keep the founders’ passion for the brand flowing. Here, the duo tell The Daily about where it all began, where it’s going, and what we need to know about their new 1970s-esque Zodiac chains. We don’t need our horoscope reading to tell us we need and want one, stat!
New York City, NYEater

NYC Restaurants Grapple With CDC’s New Mask Mandates

In an abrupt announcement last Thursday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance that fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks or remain socially distant in most outdoor and indoor environments — including restaurants. On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed that New York would be adopting the CDC’s relaxed regulations starting on Wednesday, May 19, the same day that NYC restaurants and bars can go to 100 percent indoor capacity.
New York City, NYchronicle-express.com

What are the new rules for masks in New York? Your questions answered

New York state's move to allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most situations beginning Wednesday triggered a statewide scramble to implement the new rules. From health officials to business owners, questions abound regarding New York's plan to follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which still require mask wearing in certain places, such as public transportation, health care settings and nursing homes.