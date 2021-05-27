Newer Tesla (TSLA) Vehicles No Longer Labeled as Having Some Advanced Safety Features - NHTSA
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has removed its check mark for certain advanced safety features on newer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3 and Model Y vehicles after the US EV maker transitioned from radar sensors to a camera-based Autopilot system.