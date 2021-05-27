Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Newer Tesla (TSLA) Vehicles No Longer Labeled as Having Some Advanced Safety Features - NHTSA

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has removed its check mark for certain advanced safety features on newer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3 and Model Y vehicles after the US EV maker transitioned from radar sensors to a camera-based Autopilot system.

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsla#Nhtsa#Tsla#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Nhtsa#Ev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
Carsmotor1.com

Gas SUV catches fire after crashing into Tesla Model 3 in China

Ever since the fake brake failure reports and protests in China, Tesla fan and owner Ray4Tesla has clearly been paying close attention. In fact, he started sharing videos of other cars getting into collisions while nearby Teslas were unscathed. This was all due to the protests and manipulated media reports...
Economyinsideevs.com

US: Tesla Increases Model Y Price By $500 Second Time This Month

The base Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD has just received a second price bump this month in the U.S. and $1,000 more than on May 21. The Performance version remains at its previous level. An interesting thing is that it's the second time when the base Tesla Model 3...
CarsAutoblog

NHTSA lists its investigations into 30 Tesla crashes, 10 of them deadly

WASHINGTON — U.S. auto safety regulators said on Thursday they have opened 30 investigations into Tesla crashes involving 10 deaths since 2016 where advanced driver assistance systems were suspected of use. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released a list offering details about crashes under review by its Special...
Carsteslarati.com

Tesla FSD Beta V9 delayed another week to ‘fix some obvious issues,’ Elon Musk says

The release of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta Version 9 has been delayed another week, CEO Elon Musk told Twitter followers early today. The FSD Suite has been primed for a new release for several months, and Musk has hinted toward an imminent rollout of the semi-autonomous driving functionality. However, unexpected delays have occurred on several occasions, and FSD V9’s expected Q2 release is becoming more far-fetched as the quarter comes to a close.
Carsteslarati.com

Tesla, Volvo among five carmakers under NHTSA investigation for ADAS crashes

Tesla, Volvo, Cadillac, Lexus, and Navya are five car companies under investigation by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) for crashes that occurred while Advanced Driver Assistance Systems were activated, the agency said. The NHTSA released a list of 36 total accidents that occurred in the United States, dating...
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

NHTSA Opens 30 Probes into Tesla Autopilot Crashes Blamed in 10 Deaths

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has now opened 30 separate investigations into Tesla vehicle crashes that resulted in 10 deaths and may have involved the use of the automaker’s semi-autonomous Autopilot system. Tesla has heavily promoted Autopilot since the technology was first introduced in 2015, CEO Elon Musk now...
CarsStreetInsider.com

NHTSA Checking 10 Deaths Involving Tesla (TSLA) Cars In Last 5 Years

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reviewing 30 incidents that yielded 10 deaths involving Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) cars since 2016, the agency said, according to Reuters. Tesla's advanced driver assistance (ADA) systems were suspected to...
Economyteslarati.com

Canaccord cuts Tesla (TSLA) price target following Model S Plaid release

Tesla shares (NASDAQ:TSLA) have received a price target update from Cannacord Genuity, which published a note following the release of the Model S Plaid. While the investment bank and financial services firm maintained its “Buy” rating for Tesla, it did reduce its price target for the company over apparent delays with the production of 4680 cells, which were heavily speculated to be used for the now-canceled Model S Plaid+.
CarsInsurance Journal

Safety Agency Pursuing 30 Investigations Into Tesla Crashes

U.S. auto safety regulators said on Thursday they have opened 30 investigations into Tesla crashes involving 10 deaths since 2016 where advanced driver assistance systems were suspected of use. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) released a list offering details about crashes under review by its Special Crash Investigations...
Carsrenewanews.com

Tesla Is At Apex Of Used Electric Vehicle Market

Originally posted on EVANNEX. by Charles Morris Since the dawn of the modern electric vehicle era, conventional wisdom has been that the resale value of most EVs erodes quickly — that’s been a boon to lower-income buyers who want to go electric, but a frustration to early adopters who bought new. Editor’s note: Though, a big part […].Brought to you by: EV Driven.
Engineeringmarketresearchtelecast.com

Tinkerer develops charging robots for Tesla vehicles

Hobbyist and Tesla driver Pat Larson has developed a charging robot to be able to charge his Tesla electric car in his garage without having to connect and unplug the charging cable of the wallbox himself. Larson uses only components that are easily available on the market for his self-build solution. A Raspberry Pi 4 is used to control the charging robot.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

8 Reasons Tesla's (TSLA) Expansion Strategy Should Be Aggressive - Morgan Stanley

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas reiterated an Overweight rating and $900.00 price target on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) offering 8 reasons Tesla will likely pursue a rapid expansion strategy and why it is the right thing to do.
Carsconwaydailysun.com

Upcoming Electric Volvo SUV to Have More Safety Tech

Volvo's longstanding focus on safety is not changing, even though the automaker is shifting its powertrain portfolio to more and more electric vehicles. Volvo announced Thursday that its upcoming fully electric flagship SUV, to be revealed in 2022, will come with LiDAR sensors and an autonomous driving computer from NVIDIA, both as standard features.
StocksStreetInsider.com

GLJ Research Trims Tesla (TSLA) Q2 Delivery Estimates, Raise FY21

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson trimmed his Q2 delivery estimates on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) while bumping his FY 2021 delivery estimate. The Q2 delivery estimate goes down to 194K from 196K, while 2021 goes up to 799.7K...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Do Teslas Have Ventilated Seats?

With summer quickly approaching, ventilated seats have become a popular option for many car shoppers. This cooling function is primarily optional on many luxury cars, but you can still find it on cheaper models. Tesla used to offer ventilated seats on some of its models but discontinued them to make way for new options.
Businessjournaltranscript.com

Musk Heaps Praises On The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model S Plaid

Elon Musk took advantage of the Plaid debut on Thursday to speak out about Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) engineering capacity. The official speaks at a time when the company continues to face intense competition from battery-powered vehicles. Musk’s take on the Model S Plaid. The company’s CEO billed their most...
Accidentsmotor1.com

Tesla Model 3 driver and passengers survive crash off a cliff

While there's loads of media coverage surrounding a handful of fatal Tesla crashes, as well as some fires, we don't see as many reports about Tesla's vehicles saving lives. However, on several occasions, we've reported on massive and terrible accidents that left the Tesla Model 3 destroyed and the driver and passengers relatively unscathed.
CarsCleanTechnica

Virtuo Plans To Add 50 Teslas To Its Rental Car Fleet

Virtuo, a European startup that allows customers to hire and unlock premium cars through an app, plans to add around 50 Teslas to its fleet, CNBC reports. The fleets in London and Paris will include approximately 50 Tesla Model 3 Long Range electric vehicles and should be available for customers to book after June 22. Virtuo’s decision to add the Model 3s to its fleet comes from the company’s decision to electrify more of its vehicles.