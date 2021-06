This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Tuesday morning, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of South Grand Avenue in reference to a domestic assault. When Officers arrived, they spoke with the caller, who said she had been assaulted by her significant other. The caller had injuries to her face. The suspect denied striking the victim. Brandon Jackie Cooper, 32, of Sedalia, was arrested and transported to the Pettis County Jail where he was placed on a 24 hour hold. A request for the charges of Domestic Assault in the 2nd Degree has been submitted to the prosecutor.