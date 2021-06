New Street Research analyst Jonathan Chaplin upgraded AT&T (NYSE: T) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $35.00. The analyst comments "We have been negative for AT&T in all its iterations for most of my career. We considered upgrading at the end of 2019 on a view that newly deployed spectrum would drive an improvement in wireless trends, but we didn't in the end. We were concerned that pressures in Warner Media would offset any benefits in wireless. We are glad we didn't "“ the wireless improvement thesis didn't pan out as we expected, and the rest of the businesses were about as bad as we feared. We are upgrading now because the mgmt. team has taken the right steps to improve the business. The stock has traded down, we suspect because of the natural changeover in the shareholder base. This creates a short-term opportunity for the nimble."