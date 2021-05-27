Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

uniQure (QURE) Announces Positive Recommendation to Advance Phase I/II Clinical Trial of AMT-130 for the Treatment of Huntington's Disease

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) overseeing the Phase I/II clinical trial of AMT-130 for the treatment of Huntington's disease has met and reviewed safety data for the fully enrolled first cohort of ten patients. This data set included nine-month safety data from the first two enrolled patients, six-month safety data from the next two enrolled patients, and 30-day safety data on remaining six patients in the trial. The DSMB recommended continued dosing in the study, and uniQure will now begin to enroll patients in the higher-dose cohort of the trial. The Phase I/II study is a double-blind, randomized clinical trial being conducted in the United States. To date, six patients have been treated with AMT-130, and four patients received the imitation surgery.

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Clinical Trial#Qure#Amt#Streetinsider Premium#Dsmb#The Phase#The U S Phase I Ii#Mri#European#Diseasehuntington#Cag#Huntingtin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
Related
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Gene Therapy Markets Report 2021-2030: Antigen, Cytokine, Suicide Gene, Viral Vector, Non-Viral Vector, Oncological, Rare Diseases, Cardiovascular, Neurological Disorders, Infectious Diseases

DUBLIN, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global gene therapy market is expected to grow from $3.18 billion in 2020 to $3.97 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

AstraZeneca (AZN) Phase III pivotal trial of once weekly exenatide in adolescents aged 10"“17 shows benefit for the treatment of type 2 diabetes

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Positive results from the Phase III pivotal trial (NCT01554618) showed AstraZeneca's (NYSE: AZN) exenatide extended-release 2mg once weekly significantly reduced blood sugar-as measured by HbA1c-versus placebo in adolescents aged 10"“17 with type 2 diabetes (T2D).
Medical & Biotechdweb.news

M6P Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Fireside Chat Discussing the Company’s First-in-Class Platform for Lysosomal Enzyme and Gene Delivery at the ROTH Virtual Private Company Forum

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–M6P Therapeutics (“M6PT” or “the Company”), a privately held life sciences company developing next-generation recombinant enzyme and gene therapies for lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs), today announced that Pawel Krysiak, M6PT’s president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the ROTH Virtual Private Company Forum.
Industrypharmtech.com

AbbVie to Acquire TeneoOne and Lead Asset for Multiple Myeloma Treatment

AbbVie has exercised its right to acquire TeneoOne, along with its lead immunotherapeutic asset for the potential treatment of multiple myeloma. On June 24, 2021, AbbVie and Teneobio, an affiliate of Teneobio, Inc., announced that AbbVie has exercised its exclusive right to acquire TeneoOne, and TNB-383B, a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-targeting immunotherapeutic for the potential treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM).
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Announces Initiation of Phase 1b Clinical Trial of VK0214 in Patients with X-ALD

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (Viking) (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced the initiation of a Phase 1b clinical trial of VK0214, a novel small molecule agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÎ²), in patients with X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD). The study is open to enrollment at clinical sites within the United States.
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

Tiziana and FHI Clinical work on Phase II intranasal Covid-19 drug trial

Tiziana Life Sciences has entered an agreement with FHI Clinical to carry out a Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial of intranasal Foralumab in severe Covid-19 patients hospitalised with pulmonary inflammation in Brazil. Foralumab is a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody. The nasal and oral doses of the drug showed an...
HealthPosted by
Benzinga

Longeveron Announces Abstract Highlighting Data from Phase 1 Alzheimer's Disease Trial Accepted for Developing Topics Presentation at the 2021 Annual Alzheimer's Association International Conference

- Abstract presentation highlights safety and potential efficacy of Lomecel-B infusion in patients with mild Alzheimer’s Disease - Miami, Florida – June 24th, 2021 - Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for aging-related and chronic disease, announced today that an abstract summarizing the results of its Phase 1 trial of Lomecel-B infusion for patients with mild Alzheimer’s disease has been accepted for a Developing Topics poster presentation at the 2021 Annual Alzheimer's Association International Conference, being held July 26-30, 2021 in Denver, CO and online.
Medical & Biotechclinicaltrialsarena.com

Resolve Therapeutics to start Phase II Trial of RSLV-132 for long Covid

Resolve Therapeutics, a company developing targeted therapies for underserved autoimmune diseases has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a New Investigational Drug application for its lead candidate, RSLV-132, to initiate a Phase II clinical trial in patients with long Covid. “It is estimated that up...
Cancerfirstwordpharma.com

Anaveon doses first patient in a Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, dosing and clinical activity of ANV419 in patients with solid tumors

Anaveon, a clinical stage, immuno-oncology company, today announced that it has successfully dosed the first patient in a Phase I/II open label study of ANV419, a powerful and selective interleukin-2 (IL-2) agonist as a monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors. ANV419 has been designed to overcome known challenges with tolerability and selectivity of recombinant human IL-2.
Medical & Biotechfirstwordpharma.com

Seven and Eight Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Announces the First Patient Treated in a First-in-Human Clinical Trial of the TLR7/8 dual agonist BDB018 in Advanced Solid Tumors

EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Seven and Eight Biopharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing proprietary novel immuno-oncology therapies to activate the immune system against cancer, announced today that the first patient was treated in a First-in-Human Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating BDB018 in advanced solid tumors at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute in Sarasota, FL.
San Carlos, CAPosted by
TheStreet

BioCardia Announces Fourth Positive DSMB Review And Recommendation To Continue Phase III Pivotal CardiAMP Cell Therapy Heart Failure Study As Designed

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCardia®, Inc. [Nasdaq: BCDA], a company focused on developing cellular and cell derived therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular and pulmonary disease, today announces that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) has completed its prespecified data review for the Phase III pivotal CardiAMP™ Cell Therapy Heart Failure Trial (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT02438306). The DSMB based its review on all available data for the 97 patients enrolled in the trial to date, including many who have reached their one-year, and a few who have reached their two-year, follow-up. The DSMB performed a risk-benefit assessment, indicated no safety concerns, and recommended that the study continue as designed.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Noveome Biotherapeutics, Inc. Commences Phase 1 Clinical Study Of ST266 Application For Infectious Disease (including COVID-19)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noveome Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Noveome) announced that it has commenced its Phase 1 clinical trial by dosing its first patient. This Phase 1 trial is evaluating the safety and tolerability of intravenous (IV) administration of their ST266 product to treat deadly inflammatory responses in COVID-19 patients. ST266, a novel platform biologic that possesses anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties, already has Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical study data through other forms of administration.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Nanoscope Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval Of IND For Phase 2b Clinical Trial Of Optogenetic Gene Monotherapy To Restore Vision In Patients With Retinitis Pigmentosa

BEDFORD, Texas, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for treatment of retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that its Investigational New Drug application (IND) is now open for Phase 2b clinical trial of MCO-010, an ambient-light activatable optogenetic monotherapy to restore vision in patients with advanced retinitis pigmentosa (RP).
Medical & Biotechfortworthbusiness.com

Nanoscope Therapeutics cleared to open Phase 2b clinical trial for vision therapy

Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for treatment of retinal degenerative diseases, on June 23 announced that its Investigational New Drug application (IND) is cleared to open for Phase 2b clinical trial of MCO-010, an ambient-light activatable optogenetic monotherapy to restore vision in patients with advanced retinitis pigmentosa (RP).
Healthclinicaltrialsarena.com

UniQure’s AMT-130 joins the tough race to cure Huntington’s disease

On 16 June, UniQure announced the enrolment of the first two patients in the higher-dose second cohort of a Phase I/II clinical trial in the US for AMT-130, a micro ribonucleic acid (miRNA) gene therapy being developed as a potential treatment for Huntington’s disease (HD). Though this is a promising step towards advancing the development of this disease-modifying therapy (DMT) in a disease with significant unmet clinical need, AMT-130 still has a long and challenging road to prove its safety and impact on modifying HD progression while also tackling the anticipated high cost of the treatment. But considering the pressing need for a DMT and the limited pipeline candidates, AMT-130 will have a great opportunity to become a game-changer for HD in the next ten years if it is deemed effective in trials.
Healthhuntingtonsdiseasenews.com

Phase 1/2 Trial of AMT-130 Gene Therapy Enrolling High-dose Group

The first two patients have been enrolled in the high-dose group of a U.S. clinical trial testing the safety and efficacy of AMT-130 as a potential gene therapy for Huntington’s disease. “We are very pleased with the progress that we continue to make in this Phase 1/2 clinical trial and...
Bellevue, WAfirstwordpharma.com

Allysta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Initiation of Dosing in OASIS-1 Phase 2b/3 Clinical Trial (ALY688-301 Study) Evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of ALY688 Ophthalmic Solution in Dry Eye

ALY688 Ophthalmic Solution advancing to pivotal studies based upon promising clinical safety and efficacy data. Multicenter US study to enroll subjects with moderate-to-severe dry eye. BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Allysta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Allysta") today announced the initiation of its OASIS-1 Phase 2b/3 trial of ALY688...
Medical & Biotechdweb.news

Dicerna Initiates Patient Dosing in ESTRELLA Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Belcesiran for the Treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency-Associated Liver Disease

LEXINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the “Company” or “Dicerna”), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, announced it has initiated patient dosing in the Company’s Phase 2 ESTRELLA trial of belcesiran, an investigational GalXC™ RNAi therapeutic candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency-associated liver disease (AATLD). AATLD is a rare genetic condition that can lead to liver fibrosis, cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma.