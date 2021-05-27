Fandom Sports Joins Canadian Gaming Association in Advance of Legalization of Single Event Sports Betting

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) ("Fandom Sports" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved to become a member of the Canadian Gaming Association (the "CGA"). Canadian Parliament recently passed Bill C-218 - the Safe and regulated Sports Betting Act. The Bill is now before the Senate and should pass before the end of the year.