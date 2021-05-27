Auddia Inc. Announces Presentation at Summer Solstice - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side on June 1st at 12:00 PM ET

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) (NASDAQ: AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, today announced that it has been invited to present at the Summer Solstice - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side conference, which is being held virtually on June 1st - 4th, 2021. Jeff Thramann, founder and executive chairman of Auddia will present at the conference.