Democrats drop poll bomb into GOP gov primary
So is this why Jack Ciattarelli went so hard at Hirsh Singh during Tuesday’s debate?. A Democratic Governors Association poll shows Ciattarelli leading Singh in the primary by a too-close-for-comfort 29 percent to 23 percent. It also shows nearly three-quarters of Republicans adhering to the false beliefs that Donald Trump won the 2020 election, the Capitol riot was a left-wing “false flag” operation and Democrats exaggerated the pandemic to hurt Trump. The poll was first reported by David Wildstein.www.politico.com