BHP and Riverside Resources Extend Exploration Funding Agreement for Third Year for Copper Exploration in Sonora, Mexico

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that BHP and Riverside have agreed on moving forward with a third year of generative funding for copper exploration in Sonora, Mexico. Riverside and BHP have established a strong working relationship and foundation for ongoing generative work with a growing pipeline of copper prospects within the Laramide Copper Belt. This month the BHP Exploration Funding Agreement ("EFA" or "Alliance") commences its third year with a budget of US$1,300,000 for additional generative exploration.