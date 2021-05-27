Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Metal Mining

BHP and Riverside Resources Extend Exploration Funding Agreement for Third Year for Copper Exploration in Sonora, Mexico

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleNews and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2021) - Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that BHP and Riverside have agreed on moving forward with a third year of generative funding for copper exploration in Sonora, Mexico. Riverside and BHP have established a strong working relationship and foundation for ongoing generative work with a growing pipeline of copper prospects within the Laramide Copper Belt. This month the BHP Exploration Funding Agreement ("EFA" or "Alliance") commences its third year with a budget of US$1,300,000 for additional generative exploration.

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bhp#Mexico#Copper Exploration#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Newsfile Corp#Fse#The Company#The Bhp Riverside Program#The Bhp Riverside Program#Company#Person Qa#Sonora Copper#P Geo#National Instrument#Riverside Resources Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Metal Mining
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Metal Miningaustinnews.net

Southern Empire Provides Oro Cruz Project Historical Mine Dumps Assay Results and Preliminary Cyanidation Metallurgical Test Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Southern Empire Resources Corp. ('Southern Empire' TSX-V:SMP; Frankfurt:5RE; OTC PINK:SMPEF) is pleased to provide an update on the preliminary characterization and metallurgical assessment of surface materials collected from various historical mine waste rock dumps on its Oro Cruz Property, southeastern California.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Western Copper and Gold Commences Exploration and Drilling Program at Casino

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces its 2021 exploration and drilling program (the "Program") at its wholly owned Casino Copper-Gold Project ("Casino"). The Program was developed with input from Rio Tinto as outlined in...
IndustryMining MX

BHP to double exploration spend as ups search for base metals

BHP would double its exploration spending for base metals within five years, the group’s chief technical officer, Laura Tyler told Reuters. Tyler acknowledged the group – which shifted its exploration headquarters to Canada where it will be “closer to the action” – had probably underspent on exploration in the past.
Industrybywire.news

BHP looks to double base metals exploration budget, executive says

TORONTO - BHP Group plans to almost double exploration spending for base metals within five years, its Chief Technical Officer Laura Tyler said on Wednesday, after shifting its exploration headquarters to Canada. The world's biggest listed miner is expected to log bumper profits in August on booming prices for iron...
Metal MiningBusiness Insider

Vizsla Silver Obtains Shareholder and Court Approval of Spin-Out of Copper Exploration Assets and Closes the C$4 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

(VZLA-TSX-V) VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (OTCQB: VIZSF) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its special meeting of shareholders held June 15, 2021, all of the resolutions were duly passed, including the special resolution to approve the proposal plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to which Vizsla Silver will spin-out its British Columbia copper exploration assets to Vizsla Copper Corp. ("Vizsla Copper" or "SpinCo"). Also, today the Supreme Court of British Columbia approved the Arrangement under the terms of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).
Nevada StateStreetInsider.com

Contact Gold Makes Major Gold Discovery at the Green Springs Project, Nevada, Drills 54 metres of 0.55 g/t Oxide Gold

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2021) - Contact Gold Corp. (TSXV: C) (OTCQB: CGOLF) (the "Company" or "Contact Gold") is pleased to announce the drilling of a new gold discovery at its Green Springs gold project in White Pine County, Nevada.
Nevada StateStreetInsider.com

Bravada Completes 13 Resource In-fill Holes & 4 Exploration Holes at the Feeder Target - Wind Mountain Au/Ag Project, Nevada

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2021) - Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) (OTCQB: BGAVF) (the "Company" or "Bravada") has completed the announced reverse-circulation drilling program at the Company's wholly owned Wind Mountain Au/Ag Project in northwestern Nevada. The program totaled 2,186.8 metres and consisted of two separate components:
Montana StateBusiness Insider

Avanti Energy Enters into Agreements to Acquire ~50,000 Acres of Land for Helium Exploration in Montana

VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Avanti Energy Inc. (TSXV: AVN) (US OTC PINK: ARGYF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into binding agreements on two additional properties totalling ~50,000 acres of land in Montana. The properties are highly prospective for the potential discovery of helium, and the Company is moving forward to complete final due diligence on the acquisitions.
Businessresourceworld.com

Shareholders of Overseas Uranium Resources Development Co., Ltd. approve UEX acquisition of JCU (Canada) Exploration Company

UEX Corporation [UEX-TSX; UEXCF-OTC] has been notified that shareholders of Overseas Uranium Resources Development Co., Ltd. (OURD) approved the sale to UEX of OURD’s wholly-owned subsidiary, JCU (Canada) Exploration Company, Limited. The JCU Transaction. UEX will acquire 100% of the shares of JCU from OURD by paying C$41million and assuming...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Denison Announces Agreement to Acquire 50% of JCU (Canada) Exploration Company, Limited from UEX Corporation for $20.5 Million

TORONTO, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire 50% ownership of JCU (Canada) Exploration Company, Limited ("JCU") from UEX Corporation ("UEX"), for cash consideration of $20.5 million, following UEX's expected acquisition of JCU from Overseas Uranium Resources Development Co., Ltd. ("OURD"). View PDF Version.
BusinessCountingPips.com

Explorer’s ‘Exciting’ Newfoundland Gold Portfolio Poised to Triple to ~100k Hectares

Marvel Discovery Corp. (MARV:TSX.V; IMTFF:OTCQB) has a lot going for it. I’ve written several articles on this company, typically describing its cheap valuation relative to peers. Yet everything I’ve written came BEFORE Marvel set out to become a significant claims holder in the red hot Newfoundland gold play. Last week, Marvel staked an additional 274 claims totaling 6,850 hectares to its Gander South claim group, within the highly prospective Gander zone.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Finlay Minerals Announces Upsizing of Private Placement Financing to $2.635M

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand for its non-brokered private placement previously announced on June 17, 2021 (the "Private Placement"), the Company has agreed to increase the size of the Private Placement from $2,000,000 to up to $2,635,000.
Industryminingnewsnorth.com

PolarX plans to drill Caribou Dome copper

PolarX Ltd. June 22 announced plans to complete at least 1,500 meters of core drilling this year at Caribou Dome, a high-grade copper project on its Alaska Range property. Discovered in 1963, Caribou Dome hosts 2.8 million metric tons of combined measured, indicated, and inferred resources averaging 3.1% (189.6 million pounds) copper in nine lenses of volcanic sediment-hosted mineralization.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Sierra Space and Rhodium Scientific Sign Agreement Exploring Viability of Science Operations on Sierra Space LIFE Habitat

LOUISVILLE, CO., June 16, 2021 (Sierra Space PR) – Sierra Space Corporation (Sierra Space), the new commercial space subsidiary of global aerospace and national security leader Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC), today announced the signing of a joint agreement with Rhodium Scientific, an innovative provider of space microgravity science mission and logistics services.
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

NAMCOR partners ReconAfrica to explore resource potential in Namibia

The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) has partnered with Reconnaissance Energy Africa (ReconAfrica) to assess and unlock the resource potential in the Kavango Sedimentary Basin, north-east Namibia. The two parties have signed a related joint operating agreement (JOA), agreeing to jointly undertake a petroleum exploration programme in the Kavango...
Trafficrailwaypro.com

SZ signs agreement to explore new financing models for rail projects

Czech rail infrastructure manager SZ and the Czech-Moravian Guarantee and Development Bank (ČMZRB) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to identify and prepare new financing tools for rail projects which involve the Václav Havel airport rail connection with the rail system in Prague centre. The two sides will cooperate on the...
Industrythebftonline.com

Miners advocate exploration incentives

…as country drops 2 places in investment expenditure index. A waiver of Value Added Tax (VAT) on big-ticket cost items such as drilling and laboratory services will strengthen the mining sector’s contribution to the economy, as well as cement the country’s prestigious position as the continent’s top gold producer, the Ghana Chamber of Mines has said.
Colorado Statetexasbreaking.com

Delta Variant Is Spreading Like Wildfire Across Colorado

Infections from a hazardous new coronavirus variant, Delta, are on the rise in Colorado, prompting health experts to emphasize the importance of being vaccinated. The Delta variant, also known as the B.1.617.2 variation, was found in Colorado in late April. It is believed to have originated in India. It has expanded to account for an approximated 40% of all new infections in Colorado by the first week of this month – a time frame of around six weeks.