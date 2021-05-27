Tempur Sealy (TPX) To Acquire Dreams, UK's Leading Specialty Bed Retailer
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, "Tempur Sealy" or the "Company") today announced it has executed an agreement to acquire Dreams, the leading specialty bed retailer in the United Kingdom, primarily from an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc. The transaction will accelerate Tempur Sealy's growth in the largest European bedding market and sixth largest economy in the world.www.streetinsider.com