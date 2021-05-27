Cancel
Tempur Sealy (TPX) To Acquire Dreams, UK's Leading Specialty Bed Retailer

StreetInsider.com
 2021-05-27

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, "Tempur Sealy" or the "Company") today announced it has executed an agreement to acquire Dreams, the leading specialty bed retailer in the United Kingdom, primarily from an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc. The transaction will accelerate Tempur Sealy's growth in the largest European bedding market and sixth largest economy in the world.

www.streetinsider.com
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Customer Service
