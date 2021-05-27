Tempur Sealy (TPX) To Acquire Dreams, UK's Leading Specialty Bed Retailer

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.94.