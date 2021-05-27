Cancel
Nutanix (NTNX) PT Raised to $47 at Needham & Company

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Needham & Company analyst Jack Andrews raised the price target on Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) to $47.00 (from $43.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 213.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,826 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,589 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $517,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Marqeta, Inc. Prices IPO at $20.00-$24.00 Per Share (MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) is planning to raise $1 billion in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, June 9th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 45,500,000 shares at a price of $20.00-$24.00 per share. In the last twelve months, Marqeta, Inc. generated $290.3 million in revenue and $47.7...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares during the period. fuboTV makes up approximately 1.2% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Reduces Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BOX (NYSE:BOX) PT Raised to $27.00

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.28.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Position Reduced by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,273 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $24,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lionel Bonnot Sells 361 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $36,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Xponance Inc. Buys 1,587 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 448 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) PT Raised to $17.00

RC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.61.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $540.00

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.08.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

AVRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.
StocksStreetInsider.com

salesforce.com (CRM) PT Raised to $290 at Monness, Crespi, Hardt

Monness, Crespi, Hardt analyst Brian White raised the price target on salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) to $290.00 (from $275.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.