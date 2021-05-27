Nutanix (NTNX) PT Raised to $47 at Needham & Company

AVRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $58.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.