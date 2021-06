It was jean shorts and a cropped tank top, probably because we were in the middle of a hot summer, and it was a cute outfit that let them stay cool. Crowds of girls walked around campus wearing similar outfits. I didn’t see any problem with it, but the people around me sure did, and so did Instagram and Twitter. Pictures of groups of girls circulated throughout Barstool’s Instagram with “copy and paste” being a go-to phrase in the comment section, ironically pointing out their “lack of originality.” Their outfit became the symbol of “basic,” a term commonly used as another way to shame women for almost everything they do, when in reality, it’s just a popular form of individuality.