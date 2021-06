RANDOLPH COUNTY — On the anniversary of the death of a Randolph County Sheriff’s deputy, the department recognized Toney Summey, who died in the line of duty 18 years ago. Social media users, including representatives of the sheriff’s office, paid tribute to whom they described as a valuable member of the department who died while serving warrants in the eastern part of the county. Summey was 41 years old at the time of his death.