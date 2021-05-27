Ayr Strategies (AYRWF) PT Lowered to $33.50 at Cantor Fitzgerald

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTNX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutanix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.92.