GSK (GSK), Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Confirms FDA Emergency Use Authorization for COVID Treatment Sotrovimab
GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for sotrovimab (previously VIR-7831), an investigational single-dose monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kg) with positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing, and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.