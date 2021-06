Retractable Technologies Inc. (NYSE American: RVP) announced today that it has entered into an amendment to the Technology Investment Agreement (originally awarded on July 1, 2020) with the U.S. government providing $27,365,232 in additional funding. The amendment calls for an increase in existing domestic manufacturing capabilities by a minimum of 50 percent in order to meet ongoing and future U.S. COVID-19 medical countermeasures demands. In order to satisfy this new objective, Retractable is directed to increase U.S. production of 1mL low dead-space safety syringes by installing new assembly lines and further expanding a portion of its facilities in Little Elm, Texas. The scheduled end date for the modification effort is January 31, 2022.