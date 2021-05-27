Post Player: Former Women’s Basketball Captain Jacqueline Alemany Covers Congress for The Washington Post
Jacqueline Alemany '11, a former Crimson basketball standout and team captain, now covers politics for The Washington Post. By Courtesy of Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post. When Jacqueline Alemany '11 wakes up at 4:00 a.m. to go to work each day, one of the first things she does is take a moment to appreciate her "leisurely" morning schedule. After all, patrolling the halls of Congress or writing a daily newsletter can feel, in some respects, relaxed compared to four years of Division I basketball.