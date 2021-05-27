Report claims officials could find only 2 times when people on bail for gun cases contributed to Chicago’s violence. Please, allow us to help.
On Wednesday morning, WBEZ reported that the office of Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Police Department “were scrambling to find evidence” last summer to support their claims that low bond amounts from the county’s judges were contributing to the city’s violent crime rates. The report was based on a couple of exchanges between city leaders and mayoral staffers that were recently released in a trove of hacked city emails.cwbchicago.com