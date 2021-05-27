Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Report claims officials could find only 2 times when people on bail for gun cases contributed to Chicago’s violence. Please, allow us to help.

By CWBChicago
cwbchicago.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday morning, WBEZ reported that the office of Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Police Department “were scrambling to find evidence” last summer to support their claims that low bond amounts from the county’s judges were contributing to the city’s violent crime rates. The report was based on a couple of exchanges between city leaders and mayoral staffers that were recently released in a trove of hacked city emails.

cwbchicago.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Shooting#Bail Bond#Murder Cases#Alleged Victims#Criminal Charges#Police Violence#Criminal Violence#Cpd#Chicago Business#Chicago Tribune#Mcdonald#Chicago Fire Department#Gun Cases#Federal Gun Charges#Gun Crimes#Felony Gun Charges#Felony Cases#Felony Drug Case#November Gun Case
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Cook County, ILcapitolfax.com

How a bizarre defense notion got its start in Cook County

Mr. Perry’s case underscores how willing some American pathologists have been to rule in-custody deaths of Black people accidents or natural occurrences caused by sickle cell trait, which is carried by one in 13 Black Americans and is almost always benign. Those with the trait have only one of the two genes required for full-blown sickle cell disease, a painful and sometimes life-threatening condition that can deform red blood cells into crescent shapes that stick together and block blood flow.
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Chicago Travel Order Could End ‘Soon,' Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Says

Chicago's emergency travel order could be going away "soon," the city's mayor said Monday. When asked about the future of the order as coronavirus vaccinations continue to increase in the city and amid new masking guidance for vaccinated individuals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the order isn't going away just yet, "but soon."
Chicago, ILPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Lightfoot says Chicagoans should keep wearing masks

Mayor Lori Lightfoot today made it clear Chicago’s COVID-19 mask mandate will stay around for a while, going against recent guidance from top health officials including presidential chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci. The Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance last week saying fully vaccinated people no longer will...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Man, 57, accused of leaving hoax pipe bomb at Bryn Mawr Red Line, drawing massive police response

Prosecutors said a 57-year-old bartender and graphic artist with no criminal record left a phony pipe bomb at a bus stop next to the Bryn Mawr Red Line station earlier this month, prompting a brief halt to train service and a response by the bomb unit. James Clark, who faces a single felony charge of terrorism/false report, went before a Cook County judge on Sunday during a bail hearing ...
Chicago, ILwindycityevents.com

Man killed in East Garfield Park shooting

A man was shot dead May 17, 2021, in the 300 block of North California Avenue. | Sun-Times file. The 42-year-old was outside about 3:05 p.m. in the 300 block of North California Avenue when someone fired shots at him from a vehicle, Chicago police said. A man was fatally...
Chicago, ILDaily Gate City

Mask guidance confusion makes Chicago mom nervous

Many are confused by the CDC's newest guidance on mask wearing. A Chicago mother of two worries that her unvaccinated children will be exposed to the virus. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d2e819028c0245108870cf76c74f98c7.
Indiana StatePosted by
Chicago Tribune

‘So grateful,’ says nurse injured in Indiana crash, awarded $43.5M in first in-person Cook County civil trial since start of pandemic

A woman who suffered “traumatic” injuries that ended her 25-year nursing career when she was rear-ended by a truck five years ago in Indiana was awarded $43.5 million in the first in-person civil trial held in Cook County since the COVID-19 pandemic began. After nearly four hours of deliberating, the jury returned its verdict Thursday afternoon at the Daley Center for the woman and her husband ...
Chicago, ILwgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Lunch 5/17/21: Inflation fears rising, the future of e-scooters in Chicago, and long working hours are killing us

Segment 1: Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to talk about the main job of the Federal Reserve, if the Fed should be required to consider whether or not its policy actions make income less or more unequal, the ongoing fears of inflation, how supplemental unemployment benefits have impacted the economy and why the world economy is running low on everything.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Girl, 15, shot in Washington Park

A 15-year-old girl was shot Monday in Washington Park on the South Side. Authorities responded to the shooting about 3:25 p.m. in the 6100 block of South King Drive, according to Chicago fire officials. The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was “stable but serious,” officials said.