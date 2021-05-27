Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

I’m not ready to go to concerts yet (or am I?)

By Ben Flanagan
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Concert announcements continue to roll in daily, stretching across the entire state (and all genres). Live music is back, or at least it’s trying to make a comeback. We’ll see whether or not it actually comes back full throttle. Local bar shows, weddings and other private gigs notwithstanding, we took a year off from concerts, which hurt that industry badly as well as the hearts and minds of music lovers who depend on that experience, not just for pleasure but for their personal mental health.

www.al.com
AL.com

AL.com

93K+
Followers
27K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Birmingham, AL
Entertainment
State
Alabama State
City
Birmingham, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Kay Ivey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Immunization#Mental Health#Music Concerts#Festivals And Concerts#Rock Concerts#Live Music Venues#Music Festivals#Cdc#Alabamians#The Associated Press#Ticketmaster#Von Braun Center#Uab#Wharf#Birmingham Concerts#Concert Announcements#Music Fans#Outdoor Venues#Music People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Related
Texas Statemxdwn.com

Album Review: Texas – Hi

Scottish rock band Texas’ 10th album Hi is a funky, sultry ’70s pop-inspired epic. With influences from soft-rock ’80s guitar riffs and layered chord progressions over heartbroken lyrics, the result is a peek into a love of the past and Texas’s influences in the industry. Frontwoman Sharleen Spiteri even said that this album, originally supposed to be built off of outtakes from their 1997 White on Blonde album, is a newly crafted homage to the sounds of their past creations.
Food & DrinksPosted by
AL.com

Gourmet cookie chain opening first Birmingham-area location

Fast growing gourmet cookie delivery and takeout company Crumbl is set to open another Alabama location. Crumbl, which has surged in popularity partly due to its Tik Tok fame, will open in the former Rite Aid space at Vestavia Hills City Center. The location is currently hiring, and applicants can schedule interviews and send inquiries to vestaviahills@crumbl.com.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Mayfly time on Alabama lakes

Though they’re called “May” flies, there are just as many mayflies around in June as there are in May, and sometimes there are big hatches in July, as well. Fish rarely ignore a food source, and these aquatic-born insects can be a big one. They are so abundant in Lake Guntersville, for example, residents who leave their dock lights on during a hatch often wake up to find them stacked six inches deep under their lights. (A very smelly mess ensues if the bugs are not cleaned off before the sun hits them, to be sure.)
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

7 vintage Alabama homes and the fascinating history behind them

In the past two years, Zachary Aaron has logged thousands of miles in his car, driving back and forth across the state, snapping pictures of vintage Alabama homes and sharing their history on his Instagram account -- Alabama Houses. “I’ve always been into Southern history and architecture,” the Florence-based mortgage...
Public Healthbreakingnewsandreligion.online

The unseen COVID-19 risk for unvaccinated people

The country’s declining COVID-19 case rates present an unrealistically optimistic perspective for half of the nation – the half that is still not vaccinated. As more people receive vaccines, COVID-19 cases are occurring mostly in the increasingly narrow slice of the unprotected population. So The Washington Post adjusted its case, death and hospitalization rates to account for that — and found that in some places, the virus continues to rage among those who haven’t received a shot.
Posted by
AL.com

3 Doors Down bringing ‘Better Life’ 20th anniversary tour to Alabama

3 Doors Down, the coastal Mississippi rock group that enjoyed multiplatinum success from 2000 onward, will bring “The Better Life” back to audiences in Birmingham and Orange Beach this summer. According to information released Tuesday by Birmingham-based Red Mountain Entertainment, the band will perform July 23, a Friday, at The...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama alligator hunt registration now open

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has opened online registration for its highly coveted alligator hunting tags. The tag will allow a group of hunters to take one alligator during the hunting season that begins in August. Interested hunters can apply for a tag allowing them to hunt...
Public Healthkhn.org

Little-Known Illnesses Turning Up in Covid Long-Haulers

The day Dr. Elizabeth Dawson was diagnosed with covid-19 in October, she awoke feeling as if she had a bad hangover. Four months later she tested negative for the virus, but her symptoms have only worsened. Dawson is among what one doctor called “waves and waves” of “long-haul” covid patients...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Teen shot to death during filming of Alabama rap video

A 19-year-old died after he was shot Saturday, reportedly during the filming of a rap video. Randall Strong, of Huntsville, died at a hospital after he was shot, according to Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill. The shooting happened on Binford Drive in Huntsville, Berryhill said. Christopher Kwan Freeman, 22, on...
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Big outdoor concert coming to Legion Field July 4th weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A big concert was announced Tuesday for July 3, 2021, at Legion Field. The Independence Weekend Summer Slam will feature artists such as Jeezy, Lil Durk, Boosie, Pooh Shiesty, Yung Bleu, Mooski, and more star power to be added. The event will mark one of the...