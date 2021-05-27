I’m not ready to go to concerts yet (or am I?)
Concert announcements continue to roll in daily, stretching across the entire state (and all genres). Live music is back, or at least it’s trying to make a comeback. We’ll see whether or not it actually comes back full throttle. Local bar shows, weddings and other private gigs notwithstanding, we took a year off from concerts, which hurt that industry badly as well as the hearts and minds of music lovers who depend on that experience, not just for pleasure but for their personal mental health.www.al.com