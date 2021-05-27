I’m not ready to go to concerts yet (or am I?)

Though they’re called “May” flies, there are just as many mayflies around in June as there are in May, and sometimes there are big hatches in July, as well. Fish rarely ignore a food source, and these aquatic-born insects can be a big one. They are so abundant in Lake Guntersville, for example, residents who leave their dock lights on during a hatch often wake up to find them stacked six inches deep under their lights. (A very smelly mess ensues if the bugs are not cleaned off before the sun hits them, to be sure.)