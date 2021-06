Cybin (NEO: CYBN) (OTCQB: CLXPF), a biotechnology company focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics, announced its newest Clinical Advisory Board member: Dr. Thomas Laughren. A former director for the Division of Psychiatry Products, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research at the FDA, Laughren oversaw the review of all psychiatric drug-development activities conducted under Investigational New Drug (“IND”) as well as the review of all New Drug Applications (“NDAs”) and supplements for new psychiatric drug claims. He served for 29 years and received numerous awards for his regulatory accomplishments. “As we study psychedelic medicines, the regulatory pathway ahead is still coming into focus,” said Cybin’s Dr. Alex Belser in the press release. “There are outstanding questions to be addressed as to how psychedelic treatments may be considered for approval in therapeutic contexts. Dr. Laughren is familiar with these potential challenges, and he brings extensive psychiatric regulatory and development expertise. We are excited to welcome Dr. Laughren to Cybin’s Clinical Advisory Board to provide guidance as we develop our regulatory strategies.”