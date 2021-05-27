Beginnings and Endings: Parting Shot

In the Crimson Sports Comp, soon-to-be staff writers are taught not to write strictly in chronological order. Game stories should not flow from the first to fourth quarter by rule, a comp director would explain in the Sanctum to a dwindling number of compers on a Sunday afternoon, but rather hook the reader early with the most important part of the contest. As my time with The Crimson comes to an end sitting at home rather than celebrating on campus, and I clear out my email that I will no longer be reachable at, I can’t help but follow this hallowed commandment one last time and reflect on the beginning.