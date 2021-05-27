Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Beginnings and Endings: Parting Shot

By Joseph W. Minatel
Harvard Crimson
 2021-05-27

In the Crimson Sports Comp, soon-to-be staff writers are taught not to write strictly in chronological order. Game stories should not flow from the first to fourth quarter by rule, a comp director would explain in the Sanctum to a dwindling number of compers on a Sunday afternoon, but rather hook the reader early with the most important part of the contest. As my time with The Crimson comes to an end sitting at home rather than celebrating on campus, and I clear out my email that I will no longer be reachable at, I can’t help but follow this hallowed commandment one last time and reflect on the beginning.

www.thecrimson.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parting Shot#Football#The Crimson Sports Comp#The Crimson Sports Board#The Brain Trust#The Katie Benzan Fan Club#Sports Formal Fashion#Columbia#Spencer Morris#Princeton#Crimson Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
Syracuse, NYorangefizz.net

Zion Cruz is Beginning to Look like a Long Shot

If Syracuse isn’t careful, Top-20 recruit (according to 247), Zion Cruz could quickly prove out of reach. The 5-star combo guard has notably been a high target for Syracuse, one that could potentially bring the Orange back to the success they had in the early 2010s. Though, as the recruiting...
Musicbtrtoday.com

Dub, Double shots and The End Of June

How about we end the weekend with some dub and double shots? New music from start to finish this week and i’m grateful to play it all for you. Happy Summer, Happy June. Sunday Funday here we come!
Clemson, SCchatsports.com

Clemson’s success will begin, end with Bresee and Davis

At times last year, due to Tyler Davis’ health, the Clemson defense did not live up to its reputation. Known for their tough, physical style of play, and their ability to create havoc in opposing teams’ backfield, the Tigers just were not consistent on the defensive line and that allowed them to get exposed, especially against Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl.
East Orange, NJ247Sports

BREAKING: Kyle Louis announces Temple commit late Friday night

The Temple football team picked up its second verbal commitment of the 2021-22 recruiting cycle on Friday night, as all-purpose defender Kyle Louis of East Orange Campus High School in East Orange, N.J., announced on Twitter that he would be joining the Owls. “Blessed for the many relationships I have...
NBAitsgame7.com

Girl Who Hooked Up With 7 Suns Players Speaks Out

An Instagram model who famously claimed to have hooked up with seven Phoenix Suns players in one night is back. On Sunday, Phoenix clinched a berth in the Western Conference Finals following a sweep of the Denver Nuggets. Shortly thereafter, a surprising figure stepped forward. Aliza Jane A.K.A Ayyejae went...
Colorado Statesteelersnow.com

Kordell Stewart’s Son Syre Commits to Colorado

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart’s son Syre has committed to the University of Colorado, his dad’s alma mater. Syre, who plays defensive back and wide receiver at North Atlanta high school, announced the commitment on his Instagram on Friday. Before he was dubbed “Slash” in Pittsburgh, Kordell was a...
Sportsmumsnet.com

Laurel Hubbard is the beginning of the end of women’s sports

Not sure if another thread has been started on this. This really is the end. I spent ten years being a sports coach to children. I know males and females bodies are physically different and behave different in sport. This is an absolute tragedy for our young aspiring female athletes. A mediocre male weightlifter rising to the top of the womens ranks purely because of his physiology. Stealing a place that is rightly a females. This is my actual WTF moment.
Columbus, NEColumbus Telegram

Jelinek ends career on same court collegiate career will begin

Aquinas Catholic's Madisen Jelinek was in a unique position during the 2021 All-Star girls basketball game on June 10 at Central Community College-Columbus. Jelinek took the court for the final time in her high school basketball career on the same floor where she'll begin her collegiate career. She'll be playing basketball at Central next season.
Boston, MAlegalfilingsolutions.com

Rapper IDK Announces the No Label Academy at Harvard University

Maryland rapper IDK (Ignorantly Delivering Knowledge) will pull back the curtain and provide real knowledge, skills, and truth about the industry to music business hopefuls granted admission into the program at “No Label Academy.” The 10-day music business course is primarily for BIPOC students at Harvard University in Boston, Mass. It will run from August 21-31 to help students kickstart careers in various positions in the music industry. Applications have opened this week and students who are accepted will receive free tuition.
Sportsriverbender.com

No doubting Thomas: Harvard sprinter emerges as 200 favorite

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Gabby Thomas could be sprinting toward a title she never imagined: World's Fastest Epidemiologist. World's Fastest Woman is a possibility, too. The newly crowned American 200-meter champion, who majored in neurobiology at Harvard, is currently working on a master's degree in epidemiology/health care management at Texas.
Oregon Staterunblogrun.com

USA Olympic Trials / Track & Field University of Oregon / Hayward Field Eugene, Oregon Trials / Day Eight: Mason Finley and Hillary Bor Win Their Finals

Hillary Bor took the steeplechase with a fast last lap in the heat of Eugene, photo by Kevmofoto. David Hunter has written a column a day for the past eight days. In each column, he picks the events that interest him and provides us insights into what happened. In the stadium, or viewing on TV or a computer screen, we see some of the story, some of the event.
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghsportsnow.com

Thomas Jefferson’s Nick Bryan Commits to Kent State

High School Football Recruiting on PSN is sponsored by GameChangers Training, a tri-state leader in elite specific sports training for athletes of all ages. Lead trainer Ameer Dudley & the GameChangers staff believe that in order to be the best, you have to train like the best. GameChangers Training will give any athlete what the need to reach their personal goals... and beyond. For more information, call them at 724-888-1153 or 330-368-1050, or visit them online at gamechangerstraining.net.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Top Star ‘Burns Bridge’ With WWE

Did this AEW star just ‘bury’ Vince McMahon and the WWE? This week’s special edition of Saturday Night Dynamite is in the books and it saw a huge AEW World Championship match as in the main event – current AEW World Champion Kenny ‘The Cleaner’ Omega defeated Jungle Boy to retain his championship belt. After the show went off the air however, the crowd got to hear from a very impassionate Eddie Kingston who discussed the differences between All Elite Wrestling and WWE, and he ‘burned the bridge’ with WWE, turning down any potential opportunity to sign a contract in the future. Is Vince McMahon ‘allowing’ top stars to sign in AEW?
Ohio StatePosted by
rolling out

Ohio quadruplets graduate together from Yale

The Wade quadruplets made international headlines when they were accepted to 60 of the most elite schools in America after their high school graduation in Ohio. Four years later, the 22-year-old scholastic superstars from suburban Cincinnati blazed up the headlines once again as they graduated together from Yale University, one of the most elite schools in the world.
SportsPosted by
Action News Jax

No doubting Thomas: Harvard sprinter emerges as 200 favorite

EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — Gabby Thomas could be sprinting toward a title she never imagined: World's Fastest Epidemiologist. World's Fastest Woman is a possibility, too. The newly crowned American 200-meter champion, who majored in neurobiology at Harvard, is currently working on a master's degree in epidemiology/health care management at Texas.
SportsPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

No doubting Thomas: Harvard sprinter emerges as 200 favorite

EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — Gabby Thomas could be sprinting toward a title she never imagined: World's Fastest Epidemiologist. World's Fastest Woman is a possibility, too. The newly crowned American 200-meter champion, who majored in neurobiology at Harvard, is currently working on a master's degree in epidemiology/health care management at Texas.
SportsPosted by
WSB Radio

No doubting Thomas: Harvard sprinter emerges as 200 favorite

EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — Gabby Thomas could be sprinting toward a title she never imagined: World's Fastest Epidemiologist. World's Fastest Woman is a possibility, too. The newly crowned American 200-meter champion, who majored in neurobiology at Harvard, is currently working on a master's degree in epidemiology/health care management at Texas.