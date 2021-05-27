Earliest Planting, Final Planting Dates

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Farmers are wrapping up spring planting across the country, especially for corn. This week’s Crop Progress Report shows 95% of the corn has now been planted with 81% of the plants already emerged. The report also has the first crop ratings of the year and the early corn evaluation has the crop rated 76% in good to excellent condition. Nebraska has the best looking corn with an 88% good to excellent rating while North Dakota’s corn is rated only 48% good to excellent. Farmers also have 84% of their soybeans planted—about 10% ahead of last year and 17% ahead of the 5 year average. 62% of the soybeans have now emerged.