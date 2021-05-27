Earliest Planting, Final Planting Dates
Earliest Planting, Final Planting Dates, and Prevented Planting Factors for Crop Insurance. Reviewing planting dates in crop insurance products may be prudent as planting season approaches. This article provides a summary of earliest and final planting dates associated with the COMBO crop insurance product. The COMBO product includes farm-levels plans such as Yield Protection (YP), Revenue Protection with harvest price exclusion (RPwExcl), and Revenue Protection (RP). Dates presented in this article apply to those plans. Also, the decrease in prevented planting payment factor for corn is described.beef2live.com