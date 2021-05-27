Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Earliest Planting, Final Planting Dates

By Gary Schnitkey, Department of Agricultural, Consumer Economics, University of Illinois
beef2live.com
 14 days ago

Earliest Planting, Final Planting Dates, and Prevented Planting Factors for Crop Insurance. Reviewing planting dates in crop insurance products may be prudent as planting season approaches. This article provides a summary of earliest and final planting dates associated with the COMBO crop insurance product. The COMBO product includes farm-levels plans such as Yield Protection (YP), Revenue Protection with harvest price exclusion (RPwExcl), and Revenue Protection (RP). Dates presented in this article apply to those plans. Also, the decrease in prevented planting payment factor for corn is described.

beef2live.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Soybean#Insurance Agent#Yield Protection#Yp#Revenue Protection#Planting Dates#Rp#Farmers#Risk Management Agency#Planting Factors#Planting Payments#Planting Alternatives#Replant Payments#Corn#Harvest Price Exclusion#Crop Insurance Sign Up#Crop Insurance Products#Acre Guarantee#Bushel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

CBOT SRW, MGEX spring wheat fall; K.C. HRW firms

CHICAGO, June 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures were mixed on Wednesday, with Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat and MGEX spring wheat contracts falling while K.C. hard red winter wheat firmed. * The benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat futures contract hit resistance at its five-day moving average before dropping below its 20-day and 50-day moving averages during the session. * MGEX spring wheat faced pressure after some much-needed rain arrived in the northern U.S. Plains. * Analysts were expecting the U.S. Agriculture Department's (USDA) World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report to peg the U.S. wheat harvest at 1.892 billion bushels, 20 million bushels above its May estimate. * The USDA's weekly export sales report was expected to show wheat export sales between 200,000 and 450,000 tonnes. A week ago, wheat export sales totaled 365,060 tonnes. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat settled down 2-3/4 cents at $6.82-1/4 a bushel, K.C. July hard red winter wheat was 2 cents higher at $6.34-1/2, and MGEX spring wheat for July delivery was 10-3/4 cents lower at $7.60-1/2. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
AgricultureAG Week

Despite drought, majority of Upper Midwest crops still rated 'good'

The U.S. Department of Agriculture released its weekly crop progress report Monday. With the 2021 planting season pretty well wrapped up, we shifted our focus to the emergence progress and crop conditions. Although the region continues to endure significant drought conditions, the majority of crops in the upper Midwest still...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

More Soybean Farmers Rotating SCN Varieties

DECATUR, Ill. (DTN) -- Soybean farmers appear to be getting the message that they must manage soybean cyst nematode (SCN) resistance to avoid yield losses. A 2020 survey showed that 49% are now rotating sources of genetic SCN resistance. Of those farmers rotating genetic sources, 25% identified Peking as their alternative source of SCN resistance.
AgricultureJacksonville Journal Courier

Corn, soybeans ahead of schedule

Corn planting is complete in Illinois, with 93% of the crop emerged as of Sunday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Illinois Crop Progress and Condition Report. That compares to the five-year average of 82%. Corn condition was rated 2% poor, 24% fair, 58% good and 16% excellent. Soybeans...
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Wheat crop conditions reported as harvest continues in Southern Plains

For the week ending June 6, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following wheat crop conditions. Kansas: Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 7% poor, 25% fair, 53% good, and 12% excellent. Winter wheat coloring was 49%, behind 55% last year and 59% for the five-year average. Mature was 2%.
AgricultureLancaster Farming

Reviewing Your In-Season Nitrogen Management for Corn

Nitrogen management is one of the most challenging parts of agronomy because there are so many different loss pathways for the nutrient, and these loss pathways are all affected by the weather. Extension soil fertility specialist Charlie White explains that the weather can also affect the rate of nitrogen mineralization,...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Grain market is teetering on the top of a cliff, analyst says

The grain market is wavering – like it’s teetering on the top of a cliff. Of course, we don’t know which side it will fall on (up or down), but it’s certainly going one way or the other. There is a bullish forecast of warm/dry weather, but in June, that isn’t very threatening weather. In fact, warm weather is good early in the season in northern areas to get things growing.
AgricultureWoodward News

Cover crop discount available for federal crop insurance

LYONS, NEBRASKA – Cover crops are a conservation practice with wide ranging benefits, from improving soil health to protecting water quality. Many farmers who planted fall cover crops are now eligible for a discount on their crop insurance premium, thanks to a new program announced June 1. The Pandemic Cover...
Agriculturespglobal.com

US soybean planting at its homestretch, crop quality good: USDA

US soybean farmers have quickened the pace of planting from last year and the five-year average amid favorable conditions in the Midwest, according to the US Department of Agriculture's crop progress report, with crop quality assessed as good overall. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your...
Loganton, PAcountryfolks.com

Meat plant goes green

Groundbreaking ceremonies for a state-of-the-art sustainable resource facility (SRF) at Nicholas Meat in Loganton, PA, took place recently. Nicholas Meat processes about 600 head of cattle daily from Pennsylvania and surrounding states. Cattle arrive in small lots or by the semi load. Plant waste (food processing residuals or FPRs) is currently approved for land application on farm fields as part of a nutrient management plan. While Nicholas Meat currently monitors water usage and keeps usage below industry standards, the SRF will conserve even more water.
Altoona, WIWEAU-TV 13

Spring planting coming to a close

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Farmers are wrapping up spring planting across the country, especially for corn. This week’s Crop Progress Report shows 95% of the corn has now been planted with 81% of the plants already emerged. The report also has the first crop ratings of the year and the early corn evaluation has the crop rated 76% in good to excellent condition. Nebraska has the best looking corn with an 88% good to excellent rating while North Dakota’s corn is rated only 48% good to excellent. Farmers also have 84% of their soybeans planted—about 10% ahead of last year and 17% ahead of the 5 year average. 62% of the soybeans have now emerged.
Agriculturecascadebusnews.com

Ecosia, the Search Engine that Plants Trees, Announces Largest-to-Date U.S. Tree Planting Site

(Photo | Courtesy of Ecosia.org) Ecosia (Ecosia.org), the search engine that plants trees, announced that it has begun its largest tree planting project in the U.S, as the company ramps up its focus on U.S.-based environmental initiatives. Tree planting following the Terwilliger Fire within the Willamette National Forest in Oregon began last month, and 13,000 trees are being planted over the course of this reforestation project. Accounting for normal rates of survival, Ecosia expects that 9,750 of these trees will still be growing after three years.
AgricultureCapital Journal

Plant tour coming soon

Since South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension Range Field Specialist Pete Bauman advises on grassland management for a living, his neighbors often approach him, asking about pasture management and his use of poly wire, grazing, fire and rest. Eventually, he says the conversation shifts from general grassland considerations to managing individual types of plants.
Missouri Statebrownfieldagnews.com

Missouri planting, emergence slows

Abnormally wet, cool conditions continued to slow planting last week. The USDA says corn planting progressed to 92 percent, even with last year. Eighty-three percent of the crop has emerged, 1 percent behind of last year. Soybean planting remains slightly ahead of last year with 49 percent of the crop...
Agriculturecoastmonthly.com

Planting the seed

Keepers of island garden spread the gospel about locally sourced food. The February ice storm wreaked havoc across Texas, and Seeding Galveston’s urban farm at 33rd Street and Avenue N wasn’t spared. Despite volunteers’ furious efforts to rescue as many plants as possible, the bitterly cold temperatures wiped out everything...
Agriculturefarmers-exchange.net

Good Planting Progress Reported

The following is from the Indiana Field Office of USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service for the week ending May 23. A week of unseasonably warm temperatures coupled with minimal precipitation allowed Indiana farmers to make excellent planting progress. Twenty percent of Indiana's corn and 19 percent of Indiana's soybeans were planted last week.
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

The early life of a sorghum plant

Similar to people, the sorghum plant is greatly influenced during its early development on what it is going to be later in life. How it is treated and what it experiences in its first 30 days will impact its health and potential yield afterward. To establish a solid foundation for...
Early County, GAearlycountynews.com

Canning plant notice

The Early County Food Processing Plant is now open by appointment only. Please call Lisa Murphree at 478-317-0546 or David Wolfe at 229-310-9246. 30 oz. cans are 90¢ each. Blanching is $1.00 per buschel. Pea shelling is $6.00 per bushel. Corn creaming 10¢ per ear. Customer must help with corn processing.
Agricultureagdaily.com

How to maximize returns from double crop soybean

Double cropping is a practice where farmers harvest one crop, and then plant and harvest a second crop in the same field — all within the same year. It allows farmers to make the most out of the limited growing season. By double cropping soybean after winter wheat, farmers can increase their net returns. These increased returns come without needing to farm additional acreage.