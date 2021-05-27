Harvard Women’s Rugby Standouts One Step Closer to Representing the United States on Rugby’s Biggest Stage

Whose is the earliest grave marker in Harvard’s old burying ground? How many tombs are there? Why is one headstone set noticeably far apart from all others? These questions and more will be answered on Saturday, May 22, between noon and 3 p.m., when the Harvard Historical Society participates in the Freedom’s Way Hidden Treasures program. The event is a celebration of the natural, cultural, and historical treasures located within Freedom’s Way’s National Heritage Area of 45 communities. The free events and activities are community organized and presented and are scheduled and supported by Freedom’s Way.