Harvard, MA

Harvard Women’s Rugby Standouts One Step Closer to Representing the United States on Rugby’s Biggest Stage

By Courtesy of Travis Prior
Harvard Crimson
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShelby Lin '14 side-lunges in a warm-up session with USA Rugby. Covid-19 safety protocols, such as mask-wearing on the field, are in full effect. By Courtesy of Travis Prior. Happening just once every four years, the World Cup is the pinnacle event for women’s rugby competitors worldwide. In hopes of being crowned the best in the world, each country selects the best women’s rugby players it has to offer.

IN THIS ARTICLE
