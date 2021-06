South Alabama will enter the final weekend of the 2021 Sun Belt Conference baseball season within striking distance of a division championship. JoJo Booker struck out a career-best 12 over eight innings and the Jaguars tied a season-high with 13 hits on the way to a 4-1 victory over Coastal Carolina on Sunday at Stanky Field. South Alabama (28-18, 14-7 Sun Belt) is now two games up on both Troy and Georgia Southern in the Sun Belt East standings with three to play, at Appalachian State beginning Thursday.