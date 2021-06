NEW DELHI: Underlining that there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccine in the country, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Dr. Balram Bhargava on Tuesday expressed confidence that India's entire population will be vaccinated by December 2021. Briefing the press on Covid and vaccination-related updates in the country, Bhargava stressed that the Covid positivity rate should be below 5 percent for a week and over 70 percent vulnerable population should be vaccinated in order to lift restrictions in districts. "We need to be patient. We have administered nearly as many vaccine doses as the United States. There is no shortage of vaccines. By mid-July or August, we will have enough doses to vaccinate 1 crore people per day. We are confident of vaccinating the whole population by December," he said.