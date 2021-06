Just 211 new cases of coronavirus and one more virus-related fatality were reported in Georgia on Monday by the state Department of Public Health. According to the latest update by the DPH issued just before 3 pm, there have been 897,864 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide since the beginning of this pandemic. The state’s death toll currently stands at 18,190. The number of confirmed cases totaled 10,077 here in Floyd County, which has also had a total of 193 fatalities. Gwinnett County has had the most confirmed cases in the state with 87,672. Fulton County has had the most deaths with 1,330.