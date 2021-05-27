Graycliff Exploration Identifies Visible Gold in Drill Core from the Phase Two Program at the Shakespeare Gold Project

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleGet inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB: GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce that visible gold ("VG") has been identified in multiple holes from its recently completed 2,000 metre ("m") phase two core drilling program (see Press Release dated April 22, 2021) on the Company's Shakespeare Gold Project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario. The initial results of 67 g/t over 3.0 metres released last week from Hole #8 (see Press Release dated May 19, 2021) was the first hole where VG was identified.

