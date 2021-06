Basketball for Mia Hopkins is a way of life. The former Pittston area star went on to play in college and then had a chance to play overseas in three countries. Mia Hopkins, Former Pittston Area player says, “ When I was in college I always said I was going to play overseas and I had no idea how I was going to make it happen and it just happened. The whole culture shift in very interesting and the first place I ended help going in the Czech Republic I was not in Prague or anything I was in the slums. I ended up not staying there very long but then I ended up taking my career to Ireland and luckily they speak english there and it was cool and it was cool to adult to their culture. “