Elmwood short-term rental ordinance meeting continues

The City of Dunsmuir City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. on the following item:. The project is a city-initiated amendment to Title 17, Zoning, of the City of Dunsmuir Municipal Code (DMC) to establish regulations for short-term rentals. The project, which adds Chapter 17.40, Short-Term Rentals, to DMC Title 17, institutes a registration requirement for short-term rentals, as well as an application process, inspection requirements, operational standards, prohibitions, and penalties for noncompliance. The project was reviewed by the City of Dunsmuir Planning Commission on May 12, 2021, with the Planning Commission voting three to two to recommend to the City Council that the City adopt the proposed amendment to Title 17.