Elmwood short-term rental ordinance meeting continues
GREILICKVILLE — Proposed rules for short-term rentals in Elmwood Township have been the subject of hot debate, one that’s set to continue at a township meeting. Trustees will meet Thursday to keep discussing a pair of proposed ordinances, one setting out the 11 zoning districts where short-term renting would be allowed and another establishing a raft of regulations, from occupancy limits to limits aimed at capping the number of licenses and eventually phasing them out through attrition.www.record-eagle.com